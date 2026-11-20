The court clarified that investors own mutual fund units, not the underlying shares purchased by the mutual fund, a report in Livemint stated.

“A unit holder of a mutual fund is, therefore, not a shareholder of the company. The unit holder only holds a unit in a fund which invests in shares or in any other securities,” the court noted.

What triggered the tax dispute?

Emerging India Focus Funds, a Mauritius-based company registered as a foreign institutional investor with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), invests money collected from global investors in Sebi-registered mutual funds.

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For assessment year 2022-23, the company reported capital gains of ₹593.48 crore from selling equity-oriented mutual fund units. It claimed exemption from Indian taxation under the India-Mauritius Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).

However, the Income Tax Department argued that the mutual funds invested at least 65% of their assets in Indian equities, making the gains attributable to Indian shares.

Consequently, the assessing officer treated 65% of the gains, amounting to ₹385.76 crore, as taxable in India.

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How did the dispute reach the High Court?

The Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) upheld the department's interpretation but went further, holding that the entire ₹593.48 crore was taxable.

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Emerging India Focus Funds challenged the decision before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT).

In June 2025, the tribunal ruled in favour of the investor, distinguishing mutual fund units from company shares.

The Income Tax Department subsequently approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the tribunal's findings.

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The High Court upheld the ITAT's decision, maintaining that the treaty provision governing gains from share sales could not be extended to mutual fund units.

Why does the ruling matter?

The judgment clarifies the distinction between direct equity investments and investments through mutual funds when applying the India-Mauritius tax treaty.

Signed in 1982 and effective from 1983, the treaty determines taxation rights over cross-border income and capital gains.

Mauritius remains an important investment source for India, accounting for $185.21 billion, or 23.82%, of cumulative FDI equity inflows between January 2000 and December 2025, according to government data.

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