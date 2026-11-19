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How Google AI Mode's Temporary Threads work

According to Google's announcement, you can start a temporary conversation by selecting the Temporary Threads icon in the upper-right corner of AI Mode. There is no need to change account settings or adjust privacy controls before starting a session.

The feature is designed for searches and conversations you may not want connected to your regular activity. For instance, suppose you are brainstorming a surprise gift or looking up something you do not want resurfacing later in your history or recommendations.

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Since a temporary thread is detached from your account, responses will not draw on past preferences. These conversations will also not influence future personalisation or be saved to search history. Once you close the thread, the temporary session ends, and you can return to your regular AI Mode searches.

Google says Temporary Threads are rolling out globally across desktop and mobile browsers. The feature will be available in all languages currently supported by AI Mode.

The addition will give you more control over how you interact with Google's AI-powered search experience, particularly when you want to explore a topic without carrying that conversation into your regular search activity.