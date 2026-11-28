The fund will invest in upcoming developers with RERA-approved projects, focusing on residential developments, plotted developments and second homes across NCR, Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

How real estate AIFs work

Unlike direct property investments, real estate AIFs pool capital from eligible investors and deploy it across selected projects through professionally managed investment strategies.

The newly launched fund will invest through structured debt, convertible securities and early-stage underwriting at a discount to market prices. It will provide early-stage, bridge and last-mile financing, with typical investments ranging from ₹25 crore to ₹50 crore.

Vishal Raheja, Managing Director, InvestoXpert Advisors, said, “Real estate is at the centre of India’s growth story and well-run developers need patient, disciplined capital. With SEBI’s approval in place, this Fund enables us to put our understanding of the market to work, backing upcoming developers on RERA-approved projects with conservative underwriting.”

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AIFs versus direct property and REITs

While direct property ownership offers rental income and potential capital appreciation, investors must manage maintenance, documentation and transaction costs.

Listed real estate investment trusts (REITs), meanwhile, primarily invest in income-generating properties and offer relatively greater liquidity through stock exchanges.

Category II AIFs generally require a minimum investment of ₹1 crore, making them more suitable for high-net-worth investors with longer investment horizons and greater risk tolerance.

Narinder Wadhwa, Managing Director, SKI Capital, added, “Our association with InvestoXpert combines real estate depth with more than 35 years of financial services experience. We are committed to building a well-structured, transparent fund that creates lasting value for investors.”

Returns, taxation and risks

Real estate AIF returns depend on project execution, developer repayment capacity, property valuations and successful exits. Category II AIFs generally enjoy tax pass-through status for income other than business income, with taxation depending on the nature of earnings.

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The IXP fund proposes risk mitigation through pledge and liquidation rights over investee assets, conservative underwriting and continuous asset monitoring.

However, investors should assess management fees, fund tenure, liquidity restrictions, developer concentration and potential capital losses before investing. SEBI approval does not guarantee returns.