The shift becomes clearer when the wider 25-35 age group is considered. Borrowers in this age bracket accounted for 47.9% of loan cases in 2026, up from 46.1% in 2025.

Their share of the total loan value rose from 38.9% to 43.3% during the same period.

Within the 25-30 age group, the share of loan value increased from 13.0% to 17.7%. Across borrowers aged 25-35, the share of loan value rose by 4.4 percentage points.

"Gen Z is not waiting to enter India's credit system; They are shaping it," Shakti Shekhawat, Business Head, BharatLoan, said.

Shekhawat said the rise in borrowing among younger people, along with the increase in women borrowers, points to a broader change in India's credit market. "When borrowers aged 25-30 account for more than one in five loans, and women's share of borrowers grows by over a quarter in a single year, it tells us that financial inclusion in India is getting broader and more inclusive."

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Loan demand is spreading across cities

The borrowing shift is also visible geographically.

Bengaluru remains the largest single market, accounting for 19.8% of loan cases and 23.3% of loan value.

But several other cities increased their share of loan cases in 2026. New Delhi's share rose from 14.2% to 15.9%, while Mumbai's increased from 10.1% to 10.7%. Hyderabad moved from 9.9% to 10.3%, and Ahmedabad rose from 4.2% to 5.8%.

Ahmedabad's share of cases grew by 40% in a year. Mumbai and Thane together accounted for 23.1% of cases, while 24 Parganas in the Kolkata region entered the top 10 with 4.9%.

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The data points to a borrower base that is younger, includes a larger share of women and is spread across more cities than a year earlier.

The figures are based on BharatLoan's own loan disbursals for 2025 and 2026. The report measures the share of its disbursals by number of cases and by loan amount.