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How Claude contributed to the Riemann hypothesis

According to The Guardian, Alpöge, a Turkish-American mathematician working at Anthropic, shared his findings on his personal website. He said he had worked with Claude for approximately six weeks to develop the proof.

First proposed by German mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1859, the hypothesis concerns the distribution of prime numbers, which are numbers greater than one divisible only by themselves and one. It is considered one of the biggest open challenges in mathematics and is among the seven Millennium Prize Problems identified by the Clay Mathematics Institute. Each carries a $1 million reward for a solution.

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Instead of publishing a conventional research paper, Alpöge released the mathematical argument as computer code written in Lean, a programming language and proof assistant used to verify mathematical reasoning. He also credited Claude with making significant progress towards the finish line.

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Two organisations independently verify the claim

The Lean Focused Research Organisation and the Mathlib Initiative announced on November 21 that they had independently reviewed the code and were confident that Alpöge’s proof was correct.

The announcement came a day after Anthropic made its Nasdaq debut. Alpöge acknowledged the timing, saying he would have finished the work earlier if he could.

The development comes amid growing debate over AI’s role in mathematical research. In September, rival OpenAI claimed that a non-public version of its AI tools had helped solve part of another Millennium Prize Problem. According to The Guardian, the effort involved $15 million and 10,000 AI systems.

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Meanwhile, Italian mathematician Alessandro Masullo released an incomplete attempt at proving the Riemann hypothesis after nearly 12 years of work, without using AI because he did not fully trust the technology.

Interestingly, Alpöge was working on a separate problem for Anthropic when OpenAI made its announcement.