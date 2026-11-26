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iPhone Air price drops by ₹24,910 in Black Friday sale

The Apple iPhone Air 256GB is currently listed at ₹94,990 on Reliance Digital, down from its original listed price of ₹1,19,900. This translates into a direct reduction of ₹24,910, bringing the handset’s price down by more than ₹24,000 even before considering additional payment offers.

The discounted price applies to all four colour options, including Light Gold, Space Black, Sky Blue and Cloud White. This means you can choose your preferred finish without having to pay a different listed price for the available colours.

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For those who have been waiting for a more accessible price on the iPhone Air, the direct reduction itself makes the deal worth checking. However, the final amount you pay could be lower depending on the payment offers available during checkout.

Kotak Bank offer brings iPhone Air price below ₹88,000

The deal gets more attractive with additional payment offers. Reliance Digital displays an effective price of ₹87,866 after applicable offers, which is another ₹7,124 below the sale price of ₹94,990.

This brings the total effective reduction to ₹32,034 against the original listed price of ₹1,19,900. In other words, you could save more than ₹32,000 compared with the original listed price if you are eligible for the applicable offers.

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The additional discount is linked to the Kotak Bank offer and is subject to applicable payment conditions. Therefore, the effective price may not be available to every buyer. Before placing an order, you should check whether your Kotak card qualifies, whether any minimum transaction requirements apply and whether the discount is reflected in the final checkout amount.

The offer is available for a limited time, so if you are interested in the deal, you should check the latest price and availability on Reliance Digital before making a purchase.