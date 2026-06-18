iPhone owners alert! Your lock screen is about to get smarter with iOS 27; Here’s how

Apple has officially rolled out the iOS 27 beta for developers, and many have already started to test new features and upgrades across the user interface. If you are someone who likes to customise smartphone experience, then you may want to pay close attention to the latest lock screen upgrades. From wallpaper customisation to AI-powered upgrades, iOS 27 introduces several changes that make the lock screen more useful and personalised. Here's a look at the five biggest new features coming to your iPhone lock screen.

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iOS 27 lock screen upgrades

Adjust Liquid Glass opacity: With iOS 27, Apple introduced a new Liquid Glass slider under “Appearance” in Settings, where iPhone users can adjust between more transparent, tinted, or

something in between look that matches the style and readability. However, the changes will be applied to the entire system.

Generate Wallpapers: This is a new AI-powered feature in Image Playground, where users can generate Lock Screen wallpapers. Users can customise, look, scene, background, mood, and others with a simple written text prompt. Once generated, the AI image can be directly set as a lock screen wallpaper.

Wallpaper extension feature: iOS 27 comes with a feature that allows users to expand wallpaper. Powered by Apple Intelligence, the feature can automatically extend a photo's background, allowing it to fit the entire Lock Screen seamlessly. With the “Extend” option, iOS 27 can automatically generate extra parts of the image around the edges. These added parts are created to match the original photo, so everything looks natural and blended.

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Compact clock mode: The lock screen customisation setting also includes a new compact clock layout that makes the interface look cleaner and highlights your wallpaper more than before. The compact and smaller clock is placed near the top and sits alongside the date and widgets.

New Siri interface: With iOS 27, Apple introduced Siri AI with a revamped AI-powered experience and design. Siri no longer uses a glowing edge effect. Instead, it appears inside the Dynamic Island, and responses show in a smaller, cleaner layout so it doesn’t take over the Lock Screen.