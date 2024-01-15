OnePlus 12 India price leaked online ahead of January 23 launch; check expected specs

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are set to launch in India on January 23. Ahead of the launch, the prices of OnePlus 12 have leaked on Amazon. As per a tipster Ishan Agrawal, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is likely to be priced at Rs 69,999 in India. Agrawal has even shared a few screenshots of the listing. However, this price is not confirmed, hence, we can expect it to change at the time of the launch.

OnePlus 12 price was live on Amazon India for a short while & I managed to grab this screenshot.



For the 12/256GB (base variant), the MRP could be ₹69,999!



Thoughts on the pricing?#OnePlus12 pic.twitter.com/pZelbf2aNi — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 12, 2024

OnePlus 12 5G, OnePlus 12R leaked India price

This was not the first time that the prices of the upcoming OnePlus phones were leaked online. As per the tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus 12 is likely to launch a starting price between Rs 58,000 to Rs 60,000. Notably, OnePlus 11 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 56,999 earlier this year. As for the OnePlus 12R 5G pricing, it is expected to be priced between Rs 40,000 to Rs 42,000.

OnePlus 12 5G expected specifications

Going by the variant launched in China, OnePlus 12 5G is likely to feature a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen that offers an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. It is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and might offer up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

Meet the family: #OnePlus12 and #OnePlus12R, launching on Jan 23 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 5, 2024

In terms of camera, OnePlus 12 is expected to feature Hasselblad cameras that include a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary lens, a 64MP telephoto camera and a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, it might come with a 32MP front facing camera. OnePlus 12 5G is expected to house a 5,400 mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus 12R 5G expected specifications

Not much has been revealed about this smartphone yet. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus 12R is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offer up to 16 GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 12R will also be available with two colour options and a triple camera lens. The phone has a circular camera island, similar to the OnePlus 12.

Also Read:

Flipkart, Amazon Republic Day sale 2024: Apple iPhone 15 available at Rs 66,999; check all deals

Ayodhya Ram Mandir WhatsApp Scam: Fake messages promising free VIP entry on January 22 tricking devotees