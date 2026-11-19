“We do expect more layoffs,” Johnston told CNBC, signalling that Disney’s workforce reduction drive is not over. The expected cuts are part of a broader cost-efficiency programme aimed at generating $3 billion in annual operating expense savings by fiscal 2029.

According to Variety, some managers have reportedly been asked to identify opportunities to reduce expenses by 20% on an annualised basis. Disney has not disclosed which divisions could be affected or how many positions are likely to be eliminated.

The latest development follows several rounds of workforce reductions in 2026. Disney eliminated approximately 1,000 roles in April, primarily across its marketing operations. More than 100 positions were subsequently cut at Pixar in July, followed by another round affecting around 300 employees in September.

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The September reductions reportedly affected human resources and technology functions, while the restructuring also extended to ABC News and ESPN.

Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro acknowledged the human impact of the restructuring during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call. “Changes like these are not easy,” D’Amaro said, adding that the steps were necessary for Disney to move faster and continue investing in content and technology.

According to the Financial Times, D’Amaro has asked senior leaders to improve productivity and deliver more with fewer employees.

The prospect of further job cuts comes despite Disney reporting strong fiscal fourth-quarter results. Revenue for the three months ended 3 October rose 16% to approximately $25.9 billion, while net income doubled to around $2.6 billion.

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The company’s Experiences division recorded a 15% increase in revenue to $10.11 billion. Revenue from Disney+ and Hulu climbed 22% to $5.13 billion, while operating income from the two streaming services more than doubled to $824 million.

Disney expects most of the savings from its cost-reduction programme to be directed towards future growth, with a portion contributing to its bottom line. The company also plans to increase cash spending on content by around 9% to approximately $26 billion in fiscal 2027.

Disney has yet to announce when the next round of layoffs will take place or provide details about the roles and business units that could be affected as it pursues its $3 billion annual savings target and plans further investment in content and technology.