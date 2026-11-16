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As a beginner, I have been using the Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush for a month now, and using it has become simple, comfortable, and reassuring, especially for someone who is quite conscious about dental care.

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So, is the Oral-B iO2 worth making the switch for? Here's my take.

Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush: Design and build

The Oral-B iO2 comes in three colours: Calm Pink, Forest Green and Night Black. I received the Calm Pink variant, which looks quite classy. If you’re new to electric toothbrushes, the design and ergonomics could feel different, but approachable. However, it has similar aesthetics to any other electric toothbrush available on the market.

The brush heads can be attached to or removed from the handle easily. However, it should be noted that the toothbrush heads should be replaced every three months. This means you will have to spend more than on a manual toothbrush.

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The handle consists of a power button with a light indicator. It glows green when the toothbrush is switched on, and turns red if you press too hard against your teeth or gums while brushing. This helps to avoid applying excessive pressure for beginners, eventually preventing irritation of the gums. It also has a non-slip grip and feels comfortable and secure to hold.

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Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush: Performance, features, and battery

I have been using the Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush for over a month, twice a day in the morning and at night. The toothbrush has three modes: Sensitive Plus, Sensitive and Daily Clean. However, it does not have any indicator highlighting which mode you’re using; therefore, you may have to guess based on the speed.

To change between the modes, you have to repeatedly press the power button, and to turn the toothbrush off, you need to press and hold the button for one second. Hence, it is simple to operate once you understand the sequence. You can also save your preferred mode by holding the main button for three seconds. However, it did not quite work for me. My go-to modes were Sensitive and Daily Clean, which cleaned quite well. Unlike manual brushes, you’ll feel micro-vibrations, which are said to help remove plaque. The pressure sensor was also impressive, as you can see the indicator turn red, but at times the brush also stops itself when too much pressure is applied.

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The electric toothbrush also consist of a timer that helps users to set the time for two minutes as dentists suggests. It also alerts users when they need to move to different sections of the mouth. This takes away the guesswork of figuring out when to stop brushing.

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Coming to charging, the Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush comes with a charging stand. It takes about an entire day to fully charge, so you may have to plan its charging sessions in advance. However, a single charge lasts over a month, which is quite impressive for a budget-friendly electric toothbrush.

Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush: Verdict

Overall, the Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush is an excellent, budget-friendly option for anyone looking to make the switch from a manual toothbrush. Its beginner-friendly design, gentle Sensitive and Daily Clean modes, long battery life, and helpful pressure sensor make daily dental care effortless. While it lacks mode indicators and takes nearly a full day to recharge, these minor drawbacks are easy to overlook given its performance. Delivering great value for money, the Oral-B iO2 stands out as a smart, fuss-free upgrade for everyday use.