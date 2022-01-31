Logitech launches 2 new budget mechanical keyboards

Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE mechanical gaming keyboards were launched last week. The new Logitech keyboards feature tactile mechanical switches constructed from PBT plastic and are claimed to be extremely durable.

The Logitech G413 SE is a full-size keyboard while the G413 TKL is a tenkeyless model with the number keys absent, thus making it more compact and less expensive. The G413 TKL is priced at $69.99 (approx. Rs. 5000) while the G413 SE costs $79.99 (approx. Rs. 6000).

The cases are a simple black-brushed aluminum magnesium alloy with a plain Logitech G logo on the top right. The keys are made of PBT material, it is more durable and abrasion-resistant than the classically used ABS material.

The keyboard supports 6-key rollover and anti-ghosting. The G413 SE model has a classic white key backlight, it is a wired model that uses the USB 2.0 interface, and the cable length is 1.8 m.

Logitech G said G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards feature Tactile Mechanical Switches, which "give discernible actuation for gamers who prefer direct feedback." In addition, the keyboards feature heat- and wear-resistant PBT keycaps designed to hold up over time.

Based on that and the 6-key rollover with anti-ghosting, these keyboards appear versatile enough to handle both gaming and intense typing for office tasks.

Logitech G413 SE measures 435 x 127 x 36.3 mm and weighs 780 grams. Logitech G413 TKL SE, on the other hand, measures 355 x 127 x 36.3 mm and weighs 650 grams. It should be noted that both keyboards are connected via a USB 2.0 port.

Logitech says both the G413 SE and G413 TKL wired mechanical keyboards will go on sale in February 2022, and the company hopes the two models will get a decent reception due to their functionality and affordability.

The keyboards work with macOS X 10.14 or later and Windows 10 or later.