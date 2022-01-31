Micromax IN Note 2 review in 5 points: Should you buy this Rs 13,499 Android phone?

Micromax IN Note 2 is the Indian smartphone brand's latest phone that brings mostly good stuff. You have an AMOLED display, a 5000mAh battery, and four cameras on the back - enticing enough for someone who wants a good phone at around Rs 14,000. The Micromax IN Note 2 was available for Rs 12,490 for some time, but now the price has changed to Rs 13,499. For a Rs 13,499 phone, the Micromax IN Note 2 comes off as a good phone, if not great. And besides the specifications that are mostly on par with what other phones around the same price offer, the IN Note 2 has some neat tricks that you will like.

I spent some time using the Micromax IN Note 2 recently and wrote my observations in my review a few days back. I have mostly good things to say about the IN Note 2, but the review is expansive as it is. If you want a summarised version, let me break down the review into five small points that cover five important aspects of the Micromax IN Note 2.

Point 1: Micromax IN Note 2 has a premium design that includes a glass back. For around Rs 14,000, it is a good thing but glass backs are not as strong as plastic ones, which is why I would recommend using a protective case. The design is similar to that of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is not a bad thing because you get it on a phone that costs around Rs 14,000. The phone's grip is good, while buttons are easily reachable, as well.

Point 2: The 6.43-inch display on the Micromax IN Note 2 has Full-HD resolution, which makes watching movies an enjoyable deed. I thoroughly loved watching Netflix movies on the phone, and the games, too, looked better. The brightness of the phone can get very high, so reading an article on a sunny day was never an issue for me. The viewing angles of the IN Note 2's display are decent, as well.

Point 3: IN Note 2 has a MediaTek Helio G95 processor under the hood. This is good enough for working on different apps and switching between them. My experience with games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India was also good because there was barely a frame drop or lag that I saw during my session. The phone also does not get toasty, which is a good thing for people who want this phone for gaming.

Point 4: Micromax IN Note 2 has four cameras on the back. There is a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera uses a 16-megapixel sensor and sits inside the punch-hole on the display. I found the cameras consistent but very basic. The 48-megapixel primary camera can capture good details in photos in daylight. The night mode is not very good, but it does the job. The ultra-wide-angle camera clicks fuzzy photos, while the portrait mode is decent at detecting edges. The macro camera was impressive with the kind of photos it clicked.

Point 5: The 5000mAh battery on the IN Note 2 lasts a day easily. I spent the day performing typical tasks. I would check my emails, play some games, click photos randomly, watch an hour episode of The Silent Sea on Netflix, and use WhatsApp for chatting throughout the day, and the remaining battery was enough to last a day.

Micromax IN Note 2 review verdict

I would recommend the Micromax IN Note 2 to anyone who wants a clean Android interface, a stunning and vibrant display, a good battery, and reliable performance for everyday tasks and games.