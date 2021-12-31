Xiaomi just recently announced its latest MIUI 13 custom ROM for its devices. With the new software, the Chinese company is promising that users will get a much better user experience over previous versions. It is claimed to deliver up to 26 per cent improvement in terms of fluidity in overall system apps and up to 52 per cent enhancement in third-party apps.

It brings a bunch of privacy features as well as a Mi Smart Hub to make it easier for users to find nearby devices. The global rollout of MIUI 13 will start from Q1 2022. Here's everything you need to know about the latest MIUI 13 custom skin.

MIUI 13 eligible phones: Will your Redmi get it? Check the full list here

In China, the MIUI 13 will be released for devices such as Xiaomi 11 Pro, Xiaomi 11, and Xiaomi 11 Ultra. These three smartphones will get the new software update by the end of January 2022, as per the announcement made by the company. The new Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X phones will ship with MIUI 13 out of the box.

As far as global rollout is concerned, Xiaomi has revealed that it will push the MIUI 13 updates starting from the first quarter of 2022. The list of first batch of MIUI 13 includes the Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X, Redmi 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE.

This list also includes other devices such as Redmi Note 8 (2021), Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11T, Mi 11 Lite, Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10, Mi 11 Lite 5G, and Redmi Note 10 JE.

MIUI 13: A quick look at features

The new MIUI 13 comes with several interesting features such as electronic fraud protection, fraudulent app installation blocking, and face verification protection. One also gets a privacy watermark feature, which will allow them to add a watermark to scanned documents before sharing them with anyone. One will also notice a new MiSans font across the UI, which Xiaomi claims will offer users a clear vision and a better reading experience.

The update also adds new dynamic wallpapers and themes to enhance your personalisation. There are a bunch of new widgets as well to help users customise their homescreen in a better way. As mentioned above, there is also a Mi Smart Hub on MIUI 13, which lets you share or access content such as music and apps across multiple devices with just a simple gesture.