Realme 7 Pro at a Rs 4,000 discount in Realme Days Sale is a deal you should not miss

If you are looking for a good smartphone for under Rs 20,000, you can consider the Realme 7 Pro. It is a bit old, but one of the best mid-range phones on the market. Take my word, the phone has an amazing display, works quite fast, and can click some impressive photos. And while all that is a good reason to go for the phone, there is another. The Realme 7 Pro is available to buy at a Rs 4,000 discount right now at the Realme Days Sale. And that is a deal you should not miss.

In the Realme Days Sale, there are a couple of interesting deals available. One of them is the Realme 7 Pro for Rs 15,999. This means there is a Rs 4,000 discount on the price of the Realme 7 Pro, which arrived late last year for Rs 19,999. The new price -- which may be temporary and is likely to revert to the original after the sale ends -- makes the Realme 7 Pro even more value for money, and even though the phone lacks 5G -- which is not a big deal right now, it is the among the best you can get for this price.

Realme 7 Pro price and sale offer

You can buy the Mirror Silver or Mirror Blue colourways of the Realme 7 Pro for Rs 15,999 on the Realme Days Sale. Remember, the Sun Kissed Leather variant is not available for this price. It costs Rs 17,999, which is Rs 2,000 less than the original price and not really the best deal right now. Realme is also giving away cashbacks on the purchase if you use MobiKwik and Freecharge wallets.

Realme Days Sale will run till July 9.

Realme 7 Pro specifications and features

The Realme 7 Pro is one of the bang-for-the-buck phones I can suggest for under Rs 20,000. In my review last year, I said the Realme 7 Pro is the fastest-charging phone for under Rs 20,000. It was true back then, but not anymore. However, it does not change the fact that the Realme 7 Pro brings ultra-fast 65W charging that can fill your battery in less than 40 minutes. And if you are not convinced by the battery charging superpower here, Realme 7 Pro has a few tricks up its sleeve.

You have got a big AMOLED display that is 6.4-inches in size. Since it is an AMOLED panel, you will see some great colours, but, at the same time, may miss smooth transitions when scrolling or swiping. That is because the phone lacks a 90Hz refresh rate. That could be a reason why some may not want to buy the phone. For Rs 15,999, it seems like a choice you have to make: an AMOLED display for 90Hz. And if you are going for the former, the Realme 7 Pro works really fast, thanks to the Snapdragon 720G processor and up to 8GB of RAM on the phone. Its 4500mAh battery lasts a day, and the 64-megapixel cameras can click some impressive photos.

You can read the full review of Realme 7 Pro here.