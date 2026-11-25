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Worldwide Total

The film’s overseas gross at ₹573 crore, accounting for 33 per cent of its worldwide total. Combined with the ₹1,162.15 crore India gross, the film’s worldwide gross has reached ₹1,735.15 crore in 20 days. It is also ranked among the four highest earners among Hindi films.

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Record-Breaking Run

According to Sacnilk’s records page, Ramayana has registered three major entries as of November 24. Its biggest record is becoming the fastest Hindi film to reach ₹700 crore net, achieving the milestone in 18 days on November 22.

The film crossed ₹50 crore net in Malayalam on Day 20, while its Kannada version entered the top six lifetime earners in the language with ₹76.15 crore, overtaking James. Sacnilk also lists 10 additional lifetime overtakes outside the top 10 of various language lists.

Language-Wise Split

Hindi remains the dominant contributor to the film’s domestic success. The Hindi version has earned ₹739.25 crore net in 20 days, or 76 per cent of the film’s India net total.

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The Kannada version has emerged as the strongest southern-market performer, followed by Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil while the Kannada version contributed ₹77.05 crore, or 7.9 per cent.

The Telugu version added ₹57.30 crore, representing 5.9 per cent of the film’s India net total. Meanwhile, the Malayalam and Tamil versions earned ₹51.20 crore and ₹48.15 crore respectively, contributing 5.3 per cent and 4.9 per cent to the overall domestic net collection.

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Ranbir Kapoor Milestone

For Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana has become his highest-grossing film in India by net collections, according to Sacnilk. It has earned ₹972.95 crore, surpassing Animal by ₹419.08 crore, followed by Sanju at ₹342.57 crore, PK at ₹340.80 crore and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva at ₹267.21 crore.

What Lies Ahead

The film is now ₹27.05 crore away from the ₹1,000 crore India net milestone. It has already crossed 19th ₹50-crore milestones, with the ₹950 crore mark reached on Day 19.