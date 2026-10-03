'I don’t want anything more': Vicky Kaushal opens up about Katrina Kaif and son Vihaan

Speaking about seeing Katrina happy with their son, Vicky said the simple moments of watching them together have become incredibly meaningful for him.

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“To just see your wife’s happiness in that moment and your child giggling, and you in that moment… You just feel that if you could pause this, you could just live this more… It’s just amazing. And I think it makes you incredibly sensitive as a human being. Also, at the same time, it makes you incredibly responsible as a human being, that now you have to practice what you preach.”

The actor described fatherhood as a “magical experience” and said it is difficult to completely explain how becoming a parent has changed him.

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“You can’t quantify change in a sense of how and what has changed, but I can tell you this – it is just such a magical experience, it’s a magical feeling that I don’t know if there will be enough words to really if you can explain the detail of how you actually feel.”

Vicky on little moments with Vihaan

Vicky also spoke about the small milestones he has experienced with his son, from his first cry to his new expressions and gestures. According to the actor, these seemingly ordinary moments have given him a deep sense of fulfilment.

“Every day, every little moment when your child giggles, their first cry and their first new expression and their first new gesture… It’s just amazing to see that, experience that. They say that humans never feel satisfied but I feel that in the last 10 months, I have lived so many moments where I have felt that this is it, this is complete, I don’t want anything more, and I have felt that.”

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Fatherhood has changed how Vicky sees himself

Vicky further revealed that becoming a father has made him much more conscious of his own behaviour. He explained that children learn by observing their parents, making it important for him to set an example through his actions.

“Your child’s first learning is going to be subconsciously what he sees at home, and he is going to be taking all those things in, so you have…. I have never started monitoring myself so much as in the last 10 months that I have monitored myself. You have to be the way so that your child can learn something from you. That has been my biggest learning.”

Vicky and Katrina welcomed their son Vihaan in November 2025 and have largely kept him away from the public eye. They revealed his name in January 2026 while continuing to maintain privacy around their family life