Tiger Shroff shooting case: Ram Gopal Varma says real power lies beyond shooters

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"For all those who are celebrating the capture of @TIGERSHROFF's shooters, here is the reality," Varma wrote, before explaining his understanding of how criminal networks operate.

According to Varma, shooters occupy the lowest level of the hierarchy because their role is primarily physical and temporary. Once they complete an assignment, their immediate utility to the organisation diminishes. He argued that this makes them more expendable than the individuals who coordinate operations, make decisions and maintain control over the network.

Ram Gopal Varma compares underworld to military structure

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Elaborating on his argument, Varma compared the hierarchy within the underworld to the relationship between construction workers and those who own or design a building.

He suggested that labourers execute the work but do not necessarily decide what gets built or who benefits from it. Similarly, shooters carry out instructions without necessarily having any influence over the larger criminal enterprise.

The filmmaker also drew a comparison with military operations, stating that soldiers fight on the battlefield while generals and political decision-makers often remain removed from direct combat.

"Kings and generals too do not fight wars. Soldiers do," he wrote, highlighting how decision-making power and the physical execution of orders can remain separated.

Varma clarified that his intention was not to equate the military with the underworld, but to explain what he described as the broader logic of power.

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Why capturing shooters may not dismantle criminal networks

According to Varma, separating those who take risks from those who make decisions allows organisations to continue operating even when individuals involved in violent acts are arrested or killed.

He argued that if the people directing operations were forced to carry out every violent act themselves, they would face the same risks as the shooters, potentially making the organisation more vulnerable.

Varma concluded that the arrest of shooters should not automatically be interpreted as a decisive victory against an entire criminal network.