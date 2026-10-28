Flavio Bolsonaro flees Brazil after election defeat to Lula; gets US visa

“The State Department will issue visas to Flavio Bolsonaro and his family and allow them entry into the United States,” a senior US State Department official said.

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A source close to the family said Bolsonaro had landed in Florida, while a BBC report suggested he was in Miami. The location of his wife and two daughters was not immediately clear.

Brazilian President Lula said in Brasília that he had just learnt of Bolsonaro’s departure. He called it shameful, saying the senator should have remained in Brazil and proved his innocence.

Bolsonaro had been given 24 hours on Monday to surrender his passports. Two sources said the documents were cancelled after the deadline expired. The Supreme Court cited the risk of Bolsonaro fleeing the country and his “significant financial resources” in ordering the seizure.

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A senior Federal Police official said Bolsonaro had not left Brazil through any regular migration point.

The senator had said on Monday that he had no plans to flee. “I have never thought about leaving the country,” he said, adding that he would hand over his passports and defend himself.

His departure appeared to catch campaign manager Senator Rogerio Marinho by surprise. Marinho said the campaign had discussed Bolsonaro taking on the role of opposition leader after receiving 60 million votes.

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Bolsonaro lost Sunday's election to Lula but has not officially conceded. He said he would seek to annul the result over alleged voter irregularities. His Liberal Party, however, acknowledged Lula's victory on Monday.

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The departure follows the path taken by his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro, who travelled to the US after losing the 2022 election and later returned to Brazil. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup.