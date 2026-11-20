The expansion reflects Bangladesh's competitive production costs, established relationships with international buyers and strong integration into global garment supply chains.

Bangladesh to outperform Pakistan

Despite Pakistan exporting nearly twice as many containers as Bangladesh in 2025, the two economies are expected to follow different growth trajectories.

Oxford Economics forecasts Bangladesh's overall containerised exports growing 3.9% annually through 2035, compared with just 1% for Pakistan.

The difference highlights Bangladesh's stronger expected expansion in export volumes, particularly in labour-intensive textile manufacturing.

According to the report, Bangladesh's textile and apparel exports will add more than three times the additional container volumes projected for Pakistan during the decade.

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Why is Bangladesh gaining ground?

Bangladesh has established a competitive position in international garment manufacturing, supported by relatively low production costs and longstanding relationships with overseas buyers.

Its export industry primarily focuses on finished garments, including knitted and woven apparel.

Oxford Economics estimates that these products will account for nearly 80% of Bangladesh's textile and apparel container exports by 2035.

Pakistan, meanwhile, remains more concentrated in home textiles, particularly bed linen and towels.

The report identifies higher energy costs and structural constraints as factors weighing on Pakistan's export competitiveness.

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These differences in production specialisation and operating costs are expected to influence the countries' export performance.

Colombo to benefit from Bangladesh's growth

Bangladesh's expanding garment exports are also expected to increase demand for regional transshipment services.

By 2035, approximately 48% of Bangladesh's textile and apparel containers are projected to move through Colombo, reinforcing Sri Lanka's importance as a regional shipping hub.

Singapore is expected to handle another 18%, while direct shipping services will account for less than 7%.

This dependence on transshipment hubs highlights the importance of shipping connectivity in supporting Bangladesh's export ambitions.

South Asia's traditional industries remain crucial

Oxford Economics expects South Asia's containerised exports to grow 4.9% annually between 2025 and 2035, outpacing China and Southeast Asia in percentage terms.

India will account for more than 90% of the region's additional export containers.

The findings suggest that traditional industries, particularly textiles, agricultural products and industrial materials, will remain central to South Asia's expanding role in global trade, even as economies pursue higher-value manufacturing.

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