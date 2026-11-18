The number of people taken to Nara Municipal Hospital for deer-related injuries was 23 in 2023, 11 in 2022 and seven in 2021.

The figures for earlier years were 10 in 2020, 24 in 2019, 15 in 2018 and 15 in 2017.

Deer may look friendly, but they are still wild

Nara’s deer are considered messengers of the gods under Shinto belief and are allowed to roam freely around Nara Park. The animals have become used to people, making feeding them and taking pictures with them popular tourist activities.

However, they are not domesticated. Deer can bite or butt visitors, while their antlers can cause injuries because they are very sharp.

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The animals can also become aggressive when people are carrying deer crackers. They may follow visitors if they believe they still have crackers left.

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The Nara Deer Preservation Society has advised visitors not to get too close to or pet deer that do not appear receptive to such contact. It also warns against teasing the animals by holding out crackers and then pulling them away without giving them the food.

More tourists, more deer

The Nara administration has linked the increase in injuries to the growing number of visitors to Nara Park as well as an increase in the number of deer living there.

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The number of injuries compared with the number of visitors has not increased, at least when compared with five years ago.

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Nara Park had around 46,000 foreign visitors in 2021, when Japan still had several international tourism-limiting pandemic protocols. In 2025, the number rose to more than 3.5 million.

The Nara Deer Preservation Society has also warned visitors to be particularly careful in autumn, which is mating season.

Male deer can become more aggressive and territorial during this period. Visitors are advised to give them extra space, especially when two male deer are fighting.