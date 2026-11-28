Organised by the Jain Society of Greater Detroit, the annual event, called the “Thanksgiving Day Navkaar Jaap”, was held on November 26 from 9.30 am to noon. The ceremony was organised under the Jain Organisation of Youth Activities (JOY), with young members playing an active role in continuing the tradition.

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Why Jains pray for turkeys on Thanksgiving

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The practice is rooted in the Jain belief that every living being possesses a soul and deserves compassion. For practising Jains, non-violence extends beyond human beings to animals and other forms of life, influencing their dietary choices and everyday conduct.

During the ceremony, devotees recite the Navkaar Mantra, one of the most sacred prayers in Jainism. Rather than seeking material benefits, the prayer pays homage to spiritually enlightened beings and encourages devotees to follow their virtues.

The tradition has been observed by the Michigan congregation for more than a decade. According to Jain Digest, the community's youth organisation has regularly organised the prayer session to remember turkeys killed for Thanksgiving. Younger members also help prepare and serve breakfast before joining senior devotees in the prayers.

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How Jain Americans celebrate Thanksgiving

Michigan is not the only place where Jain Americans have adapted Thanksgiving to reflect their religious beliefs. Communities across the United States have developed traditions that include prayer meetings, fasting, vegetarian meals and plant-based feasts.

A 2024 report by Religion News Service documented how Jain families reconcile their cultural participation in Thanksgiving with their commitment to non-violence. Some families organise vegan potlucks, while others observe Ayambil, a ritual fast involving simple food as part of spiritual discipline.

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For many Jain Americans, the objective is not to reject Thanksgiving but to celebrate its underlying values of gratitude, family and togetherness without compromising their religious principles.

Why Turkey became a Thanksgiving tradition

Thanksgiving is commonly associated with a harvest feast shared by English settlers and the Indigenous Wampanoag people in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1621. However, historical evidence does not conclusively establish that turkey was served at the gathering.

Over time, the bird became associated with the holiday because of its size and availability. According to estimates cited in the India Today report, Americans consume around 46 million turkeys on Thanksgiving annually.