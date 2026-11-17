The day-long event brought together business leaders, investors, policymakers, scientists and changemakers to discuss climate finance, artificial intelligence, sustainability, healthcare, wealth creation and women's leadership.

WIN Connect aims to extend the organisation's network of more than 10,000 women leaders across over 50 countries beyond physical events, helping members identify relevant people, partnerships and opportunities.

The platform was unveiled by Princess Jahnavi Kumari Mewar, Head of Development at Hukum Raj Legacy and Chairperson of Ubertas World, and Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Chief Business Diversity Officer at the New York City Mayor's Office of Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises.

Connecting women with capital and opportunities

The platform has four features. WIN Compass helps members identify relevant connections within the network, while WIN Circles allows leaders to bring their communities onto the platform.

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WIN Opportunity uses AI to connect ideas with relevant people, while WIN Impact links social initiatives with family offices and foundations that may offer support.

Speaking at the launch, Chauhan, representing New York City and Mayor Zohran Mamdani, highlighted the importance of professional networks in creating economic opportunities.

"Relationships are capital. Knowledge is capital. Networks are capital. Sometimes one introduction to the right investor, customer, corporate partner, government agency, or mentor can change the trajectory of a business."

He said technology should strengthen human connections rather than replace them.

"I believe technology should not replace relationships. Technology should help us strengthen and expand relationships. Let us move from ideas to connections, from connections to opportunities, and from opportunities to economic impact."

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Princess Jahnavi Kumari Mewar highlighted WIN's international presence and its women-led network.

"10,000 women across 50 countries… I can’t think of another platform that is women-led and women-only. It is also an Indian entity present on the world stages where governments and leaders congregate: Davos, Climate Week, London Climate Week, and Cannes."

'This is WIN 2.0'

Stuti Jalan, Founder and Curator of Women Inspiring Network, said the new platform was designed to make the organisation's global connections more accessible and actionable.

"WIN Connect is the natural next step for us. Women Inspiring Network began as a community of women who believed in showing up for one another, and a network is only as powerful as the connections it makes possible."

She added, "With WIN Connect, we are giving that community the intelligence to turn trust into opportunity at scale, in a network that isn’t checking your net worth but asking what you are building and who you need to meet next."

Calling the initiative WIN's next phase, Jalan said, "This is WIN 2.0, and it is only the beginning."

The event featured six panel discussions and fireside conversations involving representatives from Capgemini Group, World Bank, Indiaspora, Women's World Banking, Blue Planet Alliance and other organisations.

