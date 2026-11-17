READ THIS: 'Chennai will always be his home': MS Dhoni becomes Chennai Super Kings' Team Mentor

Dhoni wrote, “Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it. maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it.”

MS Dhoni's IPL retirement marks the end of an era

On November 17, Chennai Super Kings confirmed that Dhoni would no longer continue as a player in the IPL and would take up the role of team mentor from the 2027 season.

The announcement marks the end of one of the most iconic player-franchise partnerships in the tournament's history. Dhoni joined CSK in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 and went on to lead the franchise to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023.

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His calm leadership, finishing abilities and trademark helicopter shot helped establish him as one of the league's most recognisable figures. He also led CSK to two Champions League T20 titles.

Dhoni's retirement comes after he missed the entire 2026 IPL season. Speculation about his future had continued in the months leading up to the announcement.

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Dhoni to continue with CSK as mentor

Although Dhoni's playing career in the IPL has ended, his association with CSK will continue in a new capacity. As team mentor, he is expected to bring his experience and leadership to a squad preparing for the next phase of its journey.

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The transition will allow the franchise to retain the guidance of a figure who has been central to its identity since the league's early years.

For millions of supporters, however, the biggest change will be the absence of Dhoni walking out to bat in the familiar yellow jersey.