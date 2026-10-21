CJP protest: Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka released after judicial custody

Das and Ranka were initially remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14. The action was linked to allegations that they had entered the denotified protest site at Jantar Mantar and violated peace bonds. Their custody was subsequently extended by two days on October 19 and was scheduled to expire on Wednesday.

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Delhi High Court declines to intervene

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court declined to interfere with the judicial custody of the two CJP leaders. The court asked them to await the decision of the Special Executive Magistrate and approach the appellate court if their grievances remained unresolved.

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The High Court's decision meant that the immediate question of their continued custody remained before the SEM, which subsequently ordered their release after the custody period ended.

The development marks the latest turn in the case arising from the October 14 demonstration at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest venue in the national capital that has witnessed several public demonstrations over the years.

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Background to the October 14 protest

The detention of Das and Ranka followed allegations of entering a denotified protest area and violating the conditions of peace bonds. The two were placed in judicial custody on the day of the protest, with the initial five-day period later extended by another two days.

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Their case subsequently reached the Delhi High Court, where they sought intervention against their continued custody. However, the court directed them to await the SEM's decision before pursuing further legal remedies through the appellate court, if necessary.

Wednesday's release order came after the custody period expired and the sureties were submitted before the magistrate.