Poor ventilation means higher indoor pollution

In poorly ventilated homes, indoor PM2.5 levels averaged 119.17 micrograms per cubic metre, compared with 77.34 micrograms per cubic metre in well-ventilated homes.

The study also found that indoor pollution was higher than outdoor pollution even in homes with better ventilation. In poorly ventilated houses, indoor PM2.5 stood at 119.17 micrograms per cubic metre, compared with 91.19 micrograms per cubic metre outdoors.

In well-ventilated homes, indoor PM2.5 was 77.34 micrograms per cubic metre against 56.14 micrograms per cubic metre outdoors, around 38% higher.

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A similar pattern was seen for PM10. Indoor PM10 in poorly ventilated homes averaged 138.63 micrograms per cubic metre, compared with 89.51 micrograms per cubic metre in well-ventilated houses, around 55% higher.

In well-ventilated homes, indoor PM10 stood at 89.51 micrograms per cubic metre, compared with 64.81 micrograms per cubic metre outdoors, around 38% higher.

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Cooking, smoking can add to indoor pollution

Across all 24 houses, average indoor PM2.5 was 98.25 micrograms per cubic metre, around 45% higher than the outdoor average of 67.74 micrograms per cubic metre. Average indoor PM10 was 114.07 micrograms per cubic metre, around 46% higher than the outdoor concentration of 78 micrograms per cubic metre.

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The researchers attributed the higher indoor pollution to indoor activities, inadequate ventilation and outdoor pollutants entering homes. Cooking, cleaning, smoking and burning incense sticks can also add to indoor particulate matter.

The researchers did not quantify how much cooking, traffic, dust or other individual sources contributed to the measured pollution.

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The study monitored air quality between February and April 2023. Indoor readings were taken in kitchens and outdoor readings on balconies for eight hours a day over three consecutive days in each house. Night-time monitoring was excluded due to privacy concerns.

The study was published in Discover Environment in 2025. The researchers said improving ventilation, maintaining exhaust systems and reducing indoor sources of pollution could help improve air quality inside homes.

(With inputs from PTI)