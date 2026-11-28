The development assumes significance as the DMK, which has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha, had previously expressed concerns over the potential erosion of southern states' political representation following delimitation.

The DMK's decision follows the Union Cabinet's approval of a revised legislative framework incorporating two key demands raised by party president and former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.

These include a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across states and Union Territories and a 25-year freeze on the relative distribution of parliamentary seats among states until at least 2051.

Under the revised proposal, the constitutional ceiling of Lok Sabha membership would increase to 850. Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation is expected to rise from 39 to 59 seats while broadly retaining its existing 7.18% share.

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Southern states have long expressed apprehensions that population-based redistribution of parliamentary seats could penalise states that have successfully implemented population control measures.

On Friday, Stalin reiterated that protecting Tamil Nadu's existing share of parliamentary representation, based on the 1971 Census, remained a priority for the party.

"There is no change in our position, and there is no question of any compromise," Stalin wrote.

Boost to NDA's parliamentary arithmetic

The DMK's support strengthens the Centre's position as it seeks parliamentary approval for the constitutional amendment.

Under Article 368 of the Constitution, a constitutional amendment requires a majority of the total membership of each House and a two-thirds majority of members present and voting.

The government's previous attempt to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in April failed after it could not secure the requisite majority in the Lok Sabha.

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With the NDA's reported strength of 320 Lok Sabha MPs, the DMK's support would take the government's potential backing to 342, against the 360 votes required if all 540 sitting MPs participate in voting.

The revised legislation is also aimed at facilitating the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies before the 2029 general elections.