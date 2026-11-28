The proposals are expected to be taken up during the special sitting of Parliament beginning next week.

What has changed since April?

In April, the government introduced the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill alongside the Delimitation Bill, 2026, proposing to increase the constitutional ceiling of Lok Sabha membership from 550 to 850 and implement women's reservation before the 2029 general elections.

However, the proposal faced resistance from Opposition parties, particularly over concerns that population-based redistribution could disproportionately benefit northern states.

The revised framework proposes a uniform 50% increase in seats across states and Union Territories, protecting their existing relative representation. It also raises the maximum strength of state Assemblies from 500 to 650.

For instance, Kerala's existing 20 Lok Sabha seats would increase to 30 without materially altering its share of parliamentary representation.

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Why is the 2011 Census important?

The revised proposal envisages redrawing constituency boundaries using the 2011 Census while retaining the existing inter-state seat distribution framework rooted in the 1971 Census.

The government argues that waiting for the completion of the 2027 Census and subsequent delimitation could delay women's reservation beyond the 2029 elections.

Women's reservation remains central

The Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

However, its implementation remains linked to a Census and subsequent delimitation exercise.

While the government favours expanding legislatures to facilitate reservation, Opposition parties have argued that the quota should be implemented within the existing 543-seat Lok Sabha framework.

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Has the parliamentary arithmetic changed?

The April constitutional amendment received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the required 352 votes.

Since then, the NDA's parliamentary strength has increased to 320 MPs following political realignments involving 26 Opposition lawmakers.

With 540 sitting MPs, the government would require 360 votes if all members participate in voting, leaving it 40 votes short.

The Centre is seeking support from parties including the DMK, which has 22 MPs, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar), which has eight.

Will the revised proposal address Opposition concerns?

While protecting states' relative representation could address some federal concerns, Opposition apprehensions over constituency boundaries and potential gerrymandering remain. The government has rejected allegations of electoral manipulation.

The upcoming parliamentary debate will determine whether the revised framework can secure sufficient political consensus to facilitate women's reservation before 2029.

(With PTI inputs)

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