The film’s opening day is currently the biggest contributor to its advance sales, followed by Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The numbers indicate considerable interest among moviegoers well ahead of the film’s theatrical debut.

READ THIS: Thor in danger, Steve Rogers returns: 6 Avengers: Doomsday trailer moments you can't miss

Avengers: Doomsday booking collection: Day-wise breakdown

Sacnilk’s latest report, updated at 11:20 am IST on November 28, puts the film’s opening-day booking collection at ₹28.66 crore. Friday’s bookings stand at ₹15.34 crore, while Saturday and Sunday have recorded ₹14.81 crore and ₹12.66 crore, respectively.

Advertisement

Release date Day Advance gross December 17 Thursday ₹28.66 crore December 18 Friday ₹15.34 crore December 19 Saturday ₹14.81 crore December 20 Sunday ₹12.66 crore Total Four days ₹71.47 crore

Source: Sacnilk. Figures include blocked seats; totals may vary as bookings continue.

The opening day accounts for around 40% of the total advance gross across the four dates. The figures exclude subsequent changes in bookings and should be treated as trade-tracker estimates rather than final box-office collections.

DON'T MISS: Ramayana enters Oscars 2027 race for best visual effects, joins Dune 3 and Avengers: Doomsday in top 20

English version leads bookings

Advertisement

The English-language version is driving the bulk of advance ticket sales for Avengers: Doomsday in India. According to Sacnilk’s November 28 report, English accounted for ₹56.89 crore, or approximately 80% of the overall four-day advance gross.

The Hindi version followed with ₹8.68 crore, while the Tamil version contributed ₹2.22 crore. The Telugu version recorded approximately ₹32.28 lakh.

The figures suggest that the English version is attracting the strongest advance demand, although dubbed-language bookings are also contributing to the film’s overall performance.

Premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema and other enhanced viewing formats, are also contributing to advance sales. Their share of bookings reflects the demand for large-format theatrical experiences for a major Marvel release.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man's ₹72.5 crore, Endgame's ₹65 crore: Can Avengers: Doomsday set a new India record on 17 December?

NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru among top markets

The National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai and Bengaluru are among the leading markets for Avengers: Doomsday bookings.

For the opening day, NCR recorded ₹4.89 crore in gross advance sales, excluding blocked seats, while Mumbai followed with ₹4.51 crore and Bengaluru with ₹4.37 crore.

The figures highlight the film’s strong performance across major metropolitan markets. Other cities, including Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, are also contributing to the advance-booking total.