“That trip was so different from anything else I had experienced until then and really sparked a fascination with traveling in me that I did not have to that extent before,” he told the Daily Mail.

He quit his job and sold his apartment

After college, Carl started saving aggressively while working as a product manager for a “large company that supplies laboratory devices and products for medical research.”

In 2023, he quit his job, sold his apartment and got rid of almost all his belongings before starting his full-time travels. Since then, he has moved from city to city, living out of a suitcase.

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During his travels, Carl has found several places he believes deserve more attention. He recommends Central Asia, especially Kazakhstan, along with Borneo, Laos, Jordan, Armenia, Bolivia, Nicaragua and Timor-Leste.

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Bali, Thailand did not live up to expectations

While Carl found several hidden gems, some popular destinations did not impress him as much.

He particularly mentioned Bali and Thailand, saying they were a little too “crowded” for his liking.

But travelling full-time has also come with challenges. Carl said life on the road can be “really tiring” and extremely “lonely” at times.

“I certainly miss having my own bed, my own closet, etc.,” he said.

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How he saves money while travelling

Carl said flights, transport and accommodation are usually the biggest expenses. To keep costs down, he stays in hostel dorm rooms and takes night buses instead of flights when possible.

“Flights, transportation and accommodations are usually the biggest cost factor and minimizing their impact on your budget can really help,” he explained.

“I mostly stay in hostel dorm rooms to save money on accommodation.”

He also advised travellers to stay alert, avoid displaying expensive belongings and research places that may be unsafe, especially at night.

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Will he keep travelling forever?

Carl does not think the lifestyle is sustainable forever, saying the novelty may eventually wear off. But he said his “adventurous spirit” will always remain.

“I think this kind of lifestyle can be lived for a certain amount of time but the novelty will wear off eventually,” he explained.

Despite the challenges, he said the experiences have made it worthwhile.

“All the experiences that I got to have made up for it! The advantages always outweigh the disadvantages,” he said.