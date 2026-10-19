Loud phone calls or music on the train? You may be fined or put in jail

The advisory covers loud phone calls, music and videos played on speaker mode, and other behaviour that disturbs fellow passengers. However, normal phone use will not automatically attract action; the rule applies when the conduct amounts to a nuisance.

It has directed railway divisions to raise awareness through public announcement (PA) systems and notices at stations and on trains. Announcements may be made in Hindi, English and regional languages.

Penalty for first offence

A passenger found causing a nuisance can be removed from railway premises and fined up to ₹1,000. Railway authorities may also seize the passenger’s ticket or pass, depending on the circumstances.

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Ticket examiners and senior officials from the commercial division have been authorised to impose the ₹1,000 penalty.

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Jail for repeat violations

If a passenger continues the nuisance despite a lawful direction from an authorised railway employee, the consequences become more serious. Such a person can face simple imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to ₹5,000, or both.

“Those who continue the nuisance despite being directed to stop by an authorised railway servant can face simple imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to ₹5,000, or both,” the Southern Railway communication was quoted as saying.

What prompted the communication

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The Southern Railways said it had observed that passengers playing music and audio on speakerphone at railway stations and inside trains were causing a nuisance and adversely affecting the comfort of others.

“In the present scenario, there is an urgent need to put in place arrangements in order to ensure that travelling passengers are not inconvenienced,” the communication stated, citing the widespread availability of mobile internet and the prevalence of playing videos and other content through speakers in public spaces.

How passengers can complain

Passengers disturbed by loud calls, speaker music or videos can approach on-board railway staff or the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE). Complaints can also be registered through the RailMadad portal.

Railway officials have clarified that the move is aimed at protecting the comfort of co-passengers, not at penalising every passenger who uses a mobile phone. The key test is whether the noise causes “common injury or annoyance” to people using a public service.

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What travellers should do