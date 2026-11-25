That changed during a recent outing in Delhi. After booking an Uber, she received a notification that read, "Bhawna is on the way."

Curious, she opened the app and realised that Bhawna was indeed a woman. She had to wait 12 minutes for the cab, but said the wait was worth it.

"It turned out to be one of my favourite Uber rides ever," she said.

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‘I felt incredibly safe’

The woman said Bhawna's car was spotless, with magazines neatly placed inside. She also said she felt incredibly safe during the ride.

But the conversation with Bhawna stayed with her long after the ride ended.

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Bhawna spoke about her work, her love for driving and Uber's provision for female drivers. She also said that she drives for nearly 12 hours a day and looks forward to visiting Mumbai.

The two women also spoke about Delhi's winter flowers, while Bhawna shared her enthusiasm for the city and her work.

For the woman, the ride became more than just a trip from one place to another. It gave her a glimpse of the India she wanted to see, where more women are behind the wheel, earning independently and finding joy in their work.

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"But more importantly, an India where women create opportunities and safer spaces for other women," she wrote.

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‘Here’s to more Bhawnas’

She said one woman's opportunity could help create a better environment for another, describing it as women supporting women, often without even realising it.

"It's easy to talk about the India we want for the future. But sometimes, you get a glimpse of it in the most unexpected places," she said.

She ended her post with a message of appreciation for Bhawna and other women drivers: "Here's to more Bhawnas. And here's to many more women behind the wheel."