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What did Jugeshinder Singh say?

"Comparing Anthropic’s $1.5T valuation to India’s top 10 corporates as 'undervaluation' vs. 'catching up' is a textbook category error in asset pricing," Singh said in a social media post.

He argued that traditional blue-chip companies in sectors such as banking, energy and consumer staples are linked to the growth of the human economy, with their expansion constrained by demographics, credit penetration, physical consumption and human working hours.

In contrast, Singh described Anthropic as a "call option on synthetic GDP", arguing that frontier AI models are not merely software-as-a-service tools but the "infrastructure of intelligence" powering a parallel digital workforce.

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"Cognitive labor is decoupling from human population growth," he said, adding that AI systems could operate around the clock and scale at the marginal cost of computing.

Firstly, from @AdaniOnline congrats to @AnthropicAI Second, Cross-Regime Category Error: Why Legacy Bankers Can’t Price Synthetic GDP Comparing Anthropic’s $1.5T valuation to India’s top 10 corporates as "undervaluation"vs. "catching up" is a textbook category error in asset pricing. It benchmarks a convex call option on synthetic Labor in a new economic substrate against discounted cash flow (DCF) claims on a human-constrained economy. 1. The Ceiling of Human-Economy Equities Traditional blue chips (banking, energy, staples) are linear yield vehicles anchored to biological human GDP. Growth is capped by demographics, credit penetration, physical consumption, and waking hours—priced via mean-reverting multiples (P/E, EV/EBITDA). Calling them "undervalued" next to frontier AI is like calling Mumbai real-estate undervalued next to the discovery of thermodynamics. 2. Anthropic as a Call Option on Synthetic GDP (Yₛ) Cognitive labor is decoupling from human population growth. Frontier models aren't SaaS tools; they are the "infrastructure of intelligence" for a parallel synthetic workforce (Yₛ) operating above human output (Y_Total = Yₕ + Yₛ). At $1.5T, markets aren't capitalizing EBITDA. Using Black-Scholes intiution Wall Street is pricing implied volatility and right-tail convexity of a 24/7 digital workforce scaling at the marginal cost of compute. @AdaniOnline , we are already operationalizing this reality through our cobotic workforce model—a dual-track organizational architecture weaving human creativity with autonomous AI agents and robotics across our utilities, ports, and operations, upskilling 11000+ professionals annually to lead a ybrid industrial paradigm. 3. The 1999–2020 Precedent: Euphoria Still Underprices Regime Shifts In 1999, Mary Meeker and Dow 36,000 were mocked as peak-bubble delusion when global e-commerce was ~$150B, internet penetration was 5% (277M users), and $1T tech firms seemed impossible. When the NASDAQ peaked at 5,048 in March 2000 and crashed 78% (wiping out ~$5T and bankrupting https://t.co/cTFPLaPK4w and Webvan), legacy finance declared the thesis dead. Yet by 2020, reality crushed 1999’s wildest models: 4.5B+ internet users (57% of humanity), $4.2T+ in annual e-commerce, >60% digital ad share, and core winners (Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet) compounding into a $16T+ asset class. Legacy allocators mistook the 2000 clearing event for a ceiling, missing a new digital GDP layer. 4. The Epistemological Blind Spot of Legacy Bankers & Capital This is classic lender-mindset orthodoxy: mistaking backward-looking accounting ratios for capital creation. Allocators trained in capital-scarce banking worship trailing multiples, static book value, and incremental yield—dismissing any paradigm-building capex cycle that breaks 20th-century spreadsheet as a "bubble." While legacy finance debates scoreboards in the rear-view mirror, we have laid out our $100B+ (₹10 lakh crore) roadmap for the "Infrastructure of Intelligence"—mastering the full physical-to-digital stack from Port to Power to Metals to Processor, integrating gigawatt-scale renewable energy, grid transmission, and hyperscale liquid-cooled AI data centers (scaling toward 5 GW). Because intelligence is written in code, but it runs on electrons and sovereign infrastructure. India’s blue chips are neither undervalued nor "behind"—they are yield vehicles monetizing the physical human economy, while those building the energy-and-compute backbone are underwriting the new substrate of an add-on synthetic economy. You cannot measure a non-linear dimension with a static ruler built for the old world ( much like 2000, clearing out will occur here too). Scientifically, Ai is a bigger shift, akin to development of scientific method in 16th century thus an order of magnitude a greater opportunity. — Jugeshinder Robbie Singh (@jugeshinder) November 19, 2026

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Adani's 'cobotic workforce' model

The model combines human creativity with autonomous AI agents and robotics across the group's utilities, ports and other operations. He said the group is also upskilling more than 11,000 professionals annually to prepare for what he called a hybrid industrial paradigm.

AI boom compared with the internet revolution

Drawing parallels with the internet boom of the late 1990s, Singh argued that investors and traditional financial institutions could be underestimating the scale of the AI-led economic transformation.

He cited the early internet era, when global e-commerce was around $150 billion and internet penetration stood at just 5%, or approximately 277 million users. Despite the dotcom crash in 2000, which saw the Nasdaq fall 78%, the internet economy expanded dramatically over the following two decades.

By 2020, internet users had crossed 4.5 billion, representing 57% of the global population, while annual e-commerce exceeded $4.2 trillion, Singh noted.

He said traditional investors had mistaken the dotcom crash as evidence that the internet growth thesis was flawed, rather than recognising it as a market correction preceding a broader economic transformation.

Adani's $100 billion AI infrastructure roadmap

Singh also pointed to the Adani Group's investment ambitions in the AI infrastructure space, citing its roadmap of more than $100 billion (around ₹10 lakh crore) for what he called the "Infrastructure of Intelligence".

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The roadmap involves building capabilities across the physical and digital infrastructure stack, spanning ports, power, metals and processors. It also includes gigawatt-scale renewable energy, electricity transmission infrastructure and hyperscale liquid-cooled AI data centres, with capacity targeted to scale towards 5 GW.

"Because intelligence is written in code, but it runs on electrons and sovereign infrastructure," Singh said.

He maintained that India's traditional blue-chip companies should not be viewed as lagging behind AI companies, as they generate returns from the physical economy while investments in energy and computing infrastructure support the emergence of a parallel synthetic economy.

Concluding his argument, Singh described artificial intelligence as a transformation potentially much larger than previous technological shifts. "Scientifically, AI is a bigger shift, akin to development of scientific method in 16th century thus an order of magnitude a greater opportunity," he said.