"In a patriarchal society, the father claims to exercise all the rights that may well be vested in his other members of the family. So, he always claims himself to be a patriarch that I am the owner," the senior advocate said in an exclusive interview with Business Today Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi.

Must Read: TVS succession: A question of who gets what

Sibal, who said he would represent Lakshmi Venu and her mother Mallika Srinivasan, argued that the business had been built over generations and could not simply be treated as Venu Srinivasan's personal creation.

"This is a family business started by his great-grandfather in 1911. And then his father took it forward. Srinivasan took it forward. It's a third generation. Then the business came to him, and he says - It's my family business."

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Dr Lakshmi Venu has served a partition notice on her father, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor, seeking an equal share of her branch's family assets under the Hindu Succession Act. Her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, has backed her claim.

Venu Srinivasan maintains that the assets are his personal property and that both children were treated fairly.

'How did you give him 95% of the business?'

Sibal alleged that Lakshmi learnt through newspaper reports that 95% of the family business had been allocated to her brother, Sudarshan Venu.

"Notice for partition has not been sent overnight. This has been going on. She's been asking the father to be open with me. How did you give him 95% of the business of the company? I am an equal shareholder."

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Sibal cited changes to inheritance laws to argue that daughters have equal rights in joint family property. "In Tamil Nadu way back in 1989 that law was passed. Then, of course, Parliament in 2005 said daughters are equal shareholders. This is coparcenary property," he said. Sibal argued that the assets belonged to the family and that both Sudarshan Venu and Lakshmi Venu were entitled to an equal share.

He further said the law had recognised daughters as equal members of the family. "The problem is, after 50 years of independence, our law told her daughter that she's not a guest. This happened in 2005: you're not a guest. You're part of the family."

Referring directly to Venu Srinivasan, Sibal added, "And I think Venu Srinivasan should listen to that law and recognize that even before 2005, Tamil Nadu in 1989 had said the same thing. So I think that he should step back and make sure there is equitable distribution."

'Managing a company doesn't necessarily result in ownership'

A key disagreement concerns a memorandum of understanding signed by all four immediate family members in March 2024.

Venu Srinivasan maintains that the agreement settled the division of family interests. Lakshmi's side disputes that interpretation.

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Asked about Lakshmi signing the agreement, accepting a non-compete arrangement and subsequently leaving the TVS Motor board, Sibal said these decisions concerned management responsibilities, not the surrender of ownership rights. "She accepted that he can manage that company, but the beneficial interest of the business she did not part with."

"I can say okay, you can run that company; I will run this company, but that doesn't mean that I parted with my share of 50%. So in the present scenario he gets 95% of the assets, and I get 5%. That's the situation," he added.

The senior advocate also maintained that the MoU did not extinguish Lakshmi's claimed beneficial interest. "It was never said in this MoU that you lose 50% of your beneficial interest. That was never said in the MoU."

He argued that the agreement dealt with management rather than an economic partition of family property.

Responding to Venu Srinivasan's position that the assets were self-acquired, Sibal drew a distinction between independently purchased property and assets inherited through a family business.

"If I inherit a business, inherit property from my parents, then I can't will it because my children will have equal right to it. So my children can object. A karta is a custodian of the family's wealth."

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Asked whether a karta could choose which child inherited family assets, Sibal said, "No, he can't will it because that's not his personal property; that's the problem. He has to account. Karta means he's a custodian of the property."