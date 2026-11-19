Amazon MGM Studios announced Pattinson as the next James Bond on November 16. The upcoming film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. However, the makers have yet to confirm the car that will feature in Pattinson’s first outing as 007.

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Aston Martin DB5: The car that defined James Bond

The Aston Martin DB5 remains the most recognisable car associated with Bond. The silver sports car debuted in Goldfinger (1964), starring Sean Connery, and quickly became a franchise favourite.

Its fictional gadgets, including an ejector seat, machine guns, revolving number plates and smoke dispensers, established the template for Bond’s technologically advanced vehicles. The DB5 subsequently appeared in films including Thunderball, GoldenEye, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die, cementing its place in popular culture.

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Lotus Esprit: When Bond’s car became a submarine

In The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Roger Moore drove the white Lotus Esprit S1, which famously transformed into a submarine during a chase sequence. Equipped with fictional underwater capabilities, the vehicle remains one of the franchise’s most memorable innovations.

The Lotus demonstrated how Bond films could transform conventional car chases into spectacular action sequences.

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BMW Z8: An alternative to Aston Martin

Aston Martin has not been the only manufacturer associated with 007. Pierce Brosnan drove the BMW Z8 in The World Is Not Enough (1999). BMW also featured in GoldenEye and Tomorrow Never Dies, with the Z3 and 750iL, respectively.

These vehicles brought German engineering into the franchise while retaining the luxury, performance and sophistication expected of Bond’s cars.

Aston Martin DBS and DB10: The modern era

Daniel Craig’s Bond featured several high-performance Aston Martins, including the DBS V12 in Casino Royale (2006) and Quantum of Solace (2008). The DB10, developed specifically for Spectre (2015), stood out with its distinctive design and limited production purpose.

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Which car could Robert Pattinson drive?

Aston Martin appears to be a natural contender for Pattinson’s Bond, although no model has been confirmed. The Aston Martin Vanquish could suit the character’s traditional grand-touring image, while the Valhalla hybrid supercar offers a more futuristic alternative.

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The filmmakers could also revive the DB5 or select another manufacturer to establish a distinct identity for the new era. These remain possibilities, not confirmed plans.

Could an electric car make its Bond debut?

An electric vehicle could introduce instant torque, rapid acceleration and quieter movement, making it suitable for stealth missions and high-speed pursuits. However, the absence of a traditional engine roar could require a different approach to sound design and action sequences.

A hybrid such as the Aston Martin Valhalla could offer a middle ground between electrification and conventional performance. Alternatively, a fully electric sports car could signal a decisive shift towards the future of automotive technology.