How is AI transforming audit planning?

Aman Hemchand, Head of AI Transformation at Checkfirst, is applying technology to an industry where trust, verification and regulatory compliance are essential.

Hemchand belongs to a business family whose history dates back to 1905, when Hemchandbhai Mohanlal Jhaveri established a presence in Antwerp's diamond trade.

The family's journey, spanning diamonds, jewellery, antiques and technology, is documented on Hemchand.in, a newly launched platform showcasing its business history and current activities.

How does ScheduleAI work?

Traditional audit scheduling requires organisations to identify professionals with appropriate qualifications, confirm availability and ensure compliance with impartiality requirements.

Checkfirst's ScheduleAI automates several administrative steps, including collecting clients' preferred dates, sending reminders, managing correspondence and drafting responses.

Advertisement

Its AI agents can assist with coordinating assignments while checking proposed schedules against organisational rules.

For instance, an available auditor may still be unsuitable if their qualifications do not match the assignment or impartiality requirements are not satisfied.

Why does human oversight remain important?

Despite automation, Checkfirst's system retains human approval for proposed assignments.

Each recommendation must satisfy relevant eligibility requirements before a planner authorises the arrangement.

“My great-grandfather’s value to his buyers was that they could trust what he told them about a stone. Certification bodies do that same job for the modern economy,” Aman Hemchand said.

“At Checkfirst my work is making sure AI strengthens that trust rather than taking shortcuts with it. The AI handles the correspondence, the rules are always checked, and a person always signs off.”

Advertisement

From diamonds to AI-driven verification

Hemchand's interest in verification technology emerged during the pandemic, when he encountered difficulties assessing medical equipment suppliers.

That experience eventually led him to Checkfirst, where he now works on AI applications for the testing, inspection and certification industry.

The broader family legacy is highlighted through Hemchand.in, which connects four generations of business activities and introduces newer ventures, including Hemchand's technology initiatives.

Can AI make certification more reliable?

AI-assisted scheduling could reduce repetitive administrative work, improve coordination and help organisations apply eligibility rules consistently.

However, automation does not eliminate the need for professional judgement, independent verification or regulatory oversight.

Checkfirst has not disclosed independently verified figures demonstrating reductions in scheduling time, costs or errors.

For certification organisations, the potential benefit lies in combining faster administrative processes with accountable human decision-making, rather than replacing qualified professionals entirely.

(With ANI inputs)