Coronavirus Lockdown Highlights: India records 1,076 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, death toll rises to 377

Coronavirus India Lockdown News update: The number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 11,439 as on date, while 1,306 people have recovered. A total of 377 people in the country have died because of the COVID-2019 infection; In the last 24 hours, 1,076 new cases have been reported. Thus, based on the available data as on date, 11.41% patients have recovered and this figure is on the rise. This was informed by the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Shri Luv Aggarwal, at the daily media briefing on Wednesday. He also informed that the government has identified 170 districts as hotspots of COVID-19 and 207 districts as non-hotspots while the rest have been categorised as green zones, says health ministry on Wednesday. Addressing his daily presser, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary Ministry of Health told media that all districts of the country have been classified into these three categories. Hotspot districts are those where the number of cases is high, while non-hotspots are those region that have reported cases of Covid-19 but the figure is limited. The green zone refers to regions where there are no cases of novel coronavirus. The Joint Secretary informed that besides the hot spots identified by the Centre, states who are fighting the battle at field level may declare additional districts as hot spot districts and take required action accordingly. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 2,687 confirmed cases with 178 deaths. Delhi has pipped Tamil Nadu to become second-worst affected state with 1,561 confirmed COVID-19 cases and death toll at 30. Whereas, Tamil Nadu's tally is at 1,204 and death toll at 12, according the Health Ministry.

The Home Ministry in its guidelines issued on Wednesday following the announcement of lockdown 2.0 by PM Modi said that all public services such inter-state, inter-district movement of people, bus, metro services continue to remain barred till May 3. Domestic, international air travel, train services, educational institutions, coaching centres will continue to be shut. The ministry added that public places such as cinema halls, malls, bars, shopping complexes, swimming pools, gyms, sports complexes will also be closed till May 3. All social, religious, sports, political functions, religious places and places of worship will be shut for public till May 3, the ministry said.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown 2.0 guidelines issued: Check full list of relaxations, restrictions by MHA

10.57 pm: B Block of Safdarjung Enclave has been notified as a containment zone after four members of a family tested positive for coronavirus.

10.53 pm: Coronavirus updates: 30% police personnel on standby as crime rate goes down in Bengaluru

To ensure that police personnel get sufficient rest, we have kept 30 per cent of our staff on standby as crime rates have gone down in Bengaluru, Karnataka. However, they have not been allowed to go to their native places: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao pic.twitter.com/FxzlyyW0Y7 ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020 10.41 pm: Govt denies allegations of segregation among coronavirus patients PIB Fact Check has refuted claims that patients are being segrgated on basis of religion at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. 9.49 pm: 50,000 PPE kits from China land in Guwahati A Blue Dart Air Cargo plane landed in Guwahati with medical supplies, including 50,000 PPEs, from Guangzhou, China. The cargo flight will go to Kolkata now and then to Delhi, Assam Health Department told news agency ANI. 9:40 pm: Rajasthan govt plans to implement modified lockdown from April 21 Ashok Gehlot - led Rajasthan Government has announced that there will be modified lockdown in the state from April 21. As per the government decision, industrial and rural sectors will start operating in the state from April 21. 9:35 pm: Goa's sixth coronavirus patient recovers, says CM Pramod Sawant The sixth COVID-19 patient in Goa has recovered, says CM Pramod Sawant. Only one active case remained in Goa and no new cases reported after April 3, 2020, he added. I am pleased to inform that the sixth corona patient from Goa has recovered. Only one active case remains in Goa and no new cases reported after 3rd April 2020. Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 15, 2020 9:30 pm: Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 23 new cases, 3 deaths As many as 23 new COVID-19 positive cases (Kurnool 13, Guntur 4, Kadapa 3, Nellore 2, Anantapuram 1) and 3 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh, since 9AM till 7PM today. Now total number of cases in state increased to 525, while death toll rose to 14. 9:25 pm: India provided 50 lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine to Mauritius Indian government has provided half a million tablets of hydroxychloroquine to Mauritius on Wednesday, as per their request. Consignment is part of 13 tons of essential lifesaving medicines that have been sent for Mauritius, says High Commission of India in Port Louis. 9:20 pm: 2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh Two new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh today, taking the total tally to 35, says RD Dhiman, Addition Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Government of Himachal Pradesh. 9:15 pm: WHO lauds PM Modi's 'timely and tough' decision on coronavirus lockdown The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday hailed the Narendra Modi government's "timely and tough" decision to extend the coronavirus lockdown across India till May 3. 9:10 pm: Ensuring delivery of essentials to help people stay indoors, says Srinagar administration Essentials being made available at home, amid coronavirus lockdown. A fleet of cargo autos is ready to deliver vegetables/essentials across Srinagar. Priority is red zone areas, says Shahid Choudhary, District Magistrate/Development Commissioner, Srinagar, J&K. Essentials being made available at home, amid #CoronavirusLockdown. A fleet of cargo autos is ready to deliver vegetables/essentials across Srinagar. Priority is red zone areas: Shahid Choudhary, District Magistrate/Development Commissioner, Srinagar, J&K pic.twitter.com/HL6pMWlfm9 ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020 9:00 pm: IMF chief Gita Gopinath calls for measures to support MSMEs, low income households As the coronavirus rampage continues, International Monetary Fund's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said that MSMEs and low income households must be supported. Talking at India Today E-Conclave Corona Series, Gopinath said the biggest concern is that the impact of coronavirus pandemic could spill into the second hald of 2020. She also said that IMF strongly supports the steps taken by India. 8:50 pm: Indian govt to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistanis The Indian government is facilitating the return of 180 Pakistanis stranded in the country because of the coronavirus lockdown, with 41 of them set to return via the Wagah-Attari border crossing on Thursday. 8:40 pm: Delhi govt evacuates migrant workers from Kudesiya Ghat near Kashmere Gate Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that migrant workers, who have been evacuated from Kudesiya Ghat near Kashmere Gate, were given fruits and shifted to shelter homes set up at government schools in different parts of Delhi amid coronavirus lockdown. "On orders of Delhi CM, all of these workers have been taken to the night shelters set up across Delhi. They'll be kept there now and food will be provided to all of them. If any worker anywhere in Delhi faces any problem, our government will take care of them," said Manish Sisodia. blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> Delhi: Migrant workers evacuated from Kudesiya Ghat near Kashmere Gate, given fruits & shifted to shelter homes set up at govt schools in different parts of Delhi amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/SNmasH92ZP ANI (@ANI) ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020 8:15 pm: Number of COVID-19 cases reach 591 in Indore The total number of COVID-19 cases reach 591 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, says Indore Chief Medical & Health Officer Dr. Praveen Jadia. 8:05 pm: 49-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Pune A 49 years old COVID-19 male patient has died in Pune. He was suffering from comorbidity and pneumonia. This is fifth death reported in Pune today taking total tally to 43, according to Pune health officials. 8:00 pm: 32 more tests positive for coronavirus in Gurugram district today As many as 32 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Gurugram district today, says Haryana District Health Department. 7:55 pm: 22 districts of Tamil Nadu identified as hotspots A total of 22 districts of Tamil Nadu have been identified as hotspots. These include, Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tiruppur, Theni, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Tuticorin, Karur, Virudhunagar, Kanniyakumari, Cuddalore, Thiruvallur, Thiruvarur, Salem and Nagapattinam. 7:50 pm: Women in Punjab's Hoshiarpur prepare homemade masks for villagers In Gugwaal Haarvillage situated in Hajipur Block of District Hoshiarpur, Punjab, a group of young women, are working tirelessly to safeguard their residents of their village and those in the vicinity, vulnerable migrant workers and ration and food supply distributors from COVID 19 infections by making and distributing face masks free of cost. The group is led by the village Sarpanch Narinder Singh. The initiative started on 6 April 2020 as the women participated stitching and making homemade cloth masks as per the instructions issued in the manual released by the office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. PSCST supported this group by providing necessary raw material for this noble initiative.Within ten days, the group of women supplied more than 2000 good quality masks in four villages near GugwaalHaar to migrant labour, villagers, small-time shopkeepers. 7:40 pm: 10 out of 11 Districts of Delhi identified as hotspots A total of10 out of 11 districts of Delhi have been identified as hotspots. These include, These include, South Delhi, South East Delhi, Shahdara, West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi, New Delhi, East Delhi, South West Delhi. 7:35 pm: Coronavirus in Chandigarh: Total number of COVID-19 positive stands at 21 The total number of COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh stands at 21, says Chandigarh Administration. 7:30 pm: Coronavirus: Social distancing necessary until 2022, claims new study According to a new study from Harvard University, prolonged or intermittent social distancing may be necessary until 2022 to contain future COVID-19 seasonal outbreaks. 7:25pm: No new case of COVID-19 reported in Uttarakhand on Wednesday Uttarakhand Health Department on Wednesday said that no new case of coronavirus has been reported today. Total cases in the state stand at 37. 7:20 pm: 38 more test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu today As many as 38 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, of these 34 are those who attended "single source event in Delhi" and their contacts. Total coronavirus cases in the state now at 1242, including 1113 who attended "single source event in Delhi" and their contacts, says state government. 7:10 pm: Coronavirus effect: India's exports decline 34.6% in March India's merchandise exports fell 34.6% to $21.41 billion in March while imports declined 28.7% due to the ongoing global slowdown in wake of COVID-19 crisis. India's exports dropped by 4.78 per cent to $314.31 billion for 2019-20. Trade deficit narrowed to $9.76 billion in March this year compared to $11 billion in the same month last year. "The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders," the commerce ministry said. 7:00 pm: 11,439 active cases in India; 11.41% patients recovered: Health Ministry The number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 11,439 as on date, while 1,306 people have recovered. A total of 377 people in the country have died because of the COVID-2019 infection; In the last 24 hours, 1,076 new cases have been reported. Thus, based on the available data as on date, 11.41% patients have recovered and this figure is on the rise, says Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Luv Aggarwal, at the daily media briefing on Wednesday. 6:50 pm: Maharashtra, Karnataka in a bit of trouble, says Dr Harsh Vardhan Bihar isn't in so much trouble right now,but definitely,Maharashtra is in a bit of trouble,particularly Mumbai and also Karnataka. But I was happy to see confidence of 3 Secys&more particularly when Maharashtra Secy said with confidence 'we'll take care of it': Health Minister. 6:45 pm: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to check the latest number of state-wise coronavirus cases INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic. Click here to Enlarge 6:40 pm: Jammu and Kashmir reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Jammu and Kashmir has reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, eighteen of them in Kashmir and four in Jammu. The total number of coronavirus patients in the J&K now inches close to 300-mark. 6:35 pm: 2 more tests positive for coronavirus in Punjab today 2 more COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab today, one each from Patiala and Sangrur. Total coronavirus positive cases in the state now at 186, including 146 active cases, 27 cured, and 13 deaths, according to a statement issued by the Punjab Government. 6:30 pm: Kerala reported only 1 new COVID-19 case on Wednesday Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the state reported only 1 new COVID-19 case today; taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 387, of which 167 are active. 6:25 pm: Delhi to start clinical trial of plasma therapy for COVID-19 treatment Delhi to use plasma technique for treatment on a trial basis to save lives of critical COVID-19 patients, says Lt Governor Anil Baijal. He advised all to strictly adhere to SOPs/guidelines and protocols issued by Union Health Ministry while dealing with COVID-19 patients. 6:20 pm: Govt identifies 170 districts in India as hotspots, 207 as potential hostspots The Union Health Ministry has identified 170 districts as COVID-19 hotspots and 207 districts as potential hotspots, officials said on Wednesday, reiterating that there has been no community transmission of the disease in the country so far. 6.08 pm: Coronavirus updates India: Booze shops to remain closed in Assam Assam government has orderd all IMFL shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries in the state to remain closed with immediate effect in view of Consolidated Revised Guidelines and National Directives by Central Government for COVID-19 management. 5.51 pm: Next 2-3 weeks crucial for India: Harsh Vardhan Glad to share that first #COVID19 positive patient of Tripura has been discharged today, as she has recovered & found negative in consecutive tests



She has been sent for quarantine under medical supervision.



I Pray to Mata Tripurasundari so that State turns Corona free soon. pic.twitter.com/xsyQEPEsD7 Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) April 15, 2020

5.46 pm: No coronavirus cases in 400 districts: Union Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan stated that no cases of coronavirus have been found in around 400 districts of India. We have been able to pinpoint where the virus is, he added.

5.36 pm: Coronavirus in India: Number of cases rise to 11,933; death toll at 392

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, by 5PM on April 15, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 11,933. This includes 10,197 active cases, 1,344 patients who have been cured or discharged or migrated, and 392 deaths.

5.26 pm: First coronavirus patient cured in Tripura

First COVID-19 patient of Tripura has been discharged today after she was tested negative in consecutive tests. She has been sent for quarantine under medical supervision, informed Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

5.13 pm: India lockdown: Doctor, medical team pelted with stones in UP's Moradabad

Some people pelted stones at a team of doctors, medics and policemen who had gone to pick the family of a novel coronavirus positive patient, who had passed away recently, to take them to a quarantine facility. 3 people were injured in the attack including a doctor and pharmacist.

4.58 pm: Coronavirus cases live: COVID-19 impacted IT services revenues for March quarter negatively

Wipro said on Wednesday that the novel coronavirus has impacted the IT services revenues for March quarter negatively by $14-16 million.

4.48 pm: Lockdown news India: No community transmission in the country so far: Health Ministry

Health Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that there is no community transmission in India so far, however, there have been some local virus outbreaks.

4.35 pm: India lockdown news: 1,076 new novel coronavirus cases in 24 hours

The Health Ministry in its daily press briefing said on Wednesday that India reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours. The ministry added that the total number of positive cases in the country stand at 11,439 including 9,756 active cases, 377 deaths, 1,305 cured/discharged and 1 migrated.

4.28 pm: India lockdown: Coronavirus spread due to mutations

Addressing a daily presser on Wednesday, Health Ministry said that novel coronavirus has been spread due to mutations and finally spread to humans. Chinese studies suggest that the virus also spreads through pangolin.

4.23 pm: Coronavirus found in two Indian bat species; not harmful to humans

A study by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed that coronavirus has been discovered in two bat species found in Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. The strain of coronavirus-bat coronavirus or BtCoV is different from the kind found in humans but doesn't cause any harm to humans.

Read more here: Coronavirus found in two Indian bat species; researchers recommend proactive surveillance

4.18 pm: Lockdown live updates: Districts asked to make a crisis plan: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry in its daily briefing on Wednesday said that every district has been asked to make a crisis plan to make sure that the areas which do not have novel coronavirus cases remain corona-free and the one that have the virus don't report any new cases.

4.16 pm: Nationwide lockdown

Will issue guidelines for all permitted movement across India: Health Ministry

4.14 pm: India lockdown news

States have been briefed on containment strategy: Health Ministry

4.11 pm: Coronavirus cases in India

Strict restrictions across India till April 20, curbs to be eased in green zones post the period, says Home Ministry

4.10 pm: Coronavirus cases India

Focus on extensive contact racing of the infected people: Health Ministry

4.09 pm: Coronavirus cases live updates

Door-to-door survey being conductes in hotspots, says Health Ministry

4.07 pm: Coronavirus cases live

New COVID-19 dedicated hospitals will be set up by the government: Health Ministry

4.05 pm: Lockdown news India

Exit and exit strategy are being mapped out, says Health Ministry

4.03 pm India lockdown news: Health Ministry begins daily briefing on COVID-19

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the ministry has identified hotspots and green zones and has issued guidelines for hotbeds across India.

4.00 pm: Coronavirus in India: Vistara announces compulsory leave without pay for senior employees

Vistara chief Leslie Thng announced on Wednesday that the senior employees will be sent on mandatory leave without pay for up to 3 days between April 15 and 30 as a step to conserve the airline's cash flow in the wake of lockdown to fight COVID-19 outbreak.

3.45pm: Coronavirus lockdown India: COVID-19 positive cases past 11,000-mark; Maharashtra, Delhi worst-affected

India's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 11,439 as of date, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The confirmed cases comprise 9,756 active cases, 377 deaths, 1,305 cured/discharged and 1 migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 2,687 confirmed cases with 178 deaths. Delhi has pipped Tamil Nadu to become second-worst affected state with 1,561 confirmed COVID-19 cases and death toll at 30. Whereas, Tamil Nadu's tally is at 1,204 and death toll at 12, according the Health Ministry.

3.30: Lockdown in Maharashtra: 117 fresh COVID-19 cases reported

Over 117 fresh novel coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the total tally in the state to 2,801. Out of these, 66 cases are from Mumbai and 44 from Pune.

3.15 PM: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a high-level meeting through video conferencing with the World Health Organisation officials on measures to combat COVID-19.

3.10 PM: While situation remains fluid, we are planning to resume flights in phased manner whenever authorities allow us to do so, says Vistara CEO.

3.05 PM: The Centre asks all deputy secretaries and above level officers to join offices, three weeks after they began working from home due to lockdown imposed to check spread of coronavirus. - PTI

3.00 PM: Recognising the need to conserve financial resources at national level, Chairman & Members of UPSC have decided to voluntarily forego 30 per cent of basic pay received by them from the commission for 1 year, with effect from April 2020. - ANI

2.50 PM: To provide protection to healthcare professionals in the fight against COVID-19, Indian Railways plans to produce over 30,000 coveralls (Personal Protective Equipment) in April 2020. Railways plans to manufacture 1,00,000 of the same in May.

2.45 PM: Delhi High Court has ordered that the functioning of Courts subordinate to Delhi High Court shall continue to remain suspended till 3rd May.

2.35 PM: 117 new cases recorded today in the state, of which 66 are from Mumbai and 44 from Pune. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2801 now.

2.28 pm: Coronavirus impact: Share market falls amid negative global cues

BSE Sensex fell 350 points, and Nifty dipped by 37 points erasing their early gains and turning bearish in the afternoon trade session on Wednesday.

Read more here: Share Market LIVE: Sensex falls 350 points, Nifty at 8,800 amid negative global cues

2.23 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus news: Ola partners with BMC to provide essential medical trips

Cab-aggregator Ola has partnered with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide essential medical trips in Mumbai. BMC has been facilitated dedicated cars for every ward in the city to ferry health workers and paramedical staff across wards and their houses, Ola said in a statement as cited by ANI.

2.14 pm: Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh: Stranded migrant workers to get Rs, 1000: CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan said announced on Wednesday that the government has talked to other states to make sure that their migrant labourers get food and shelter. The MP CM also said that the state government will transfer Rs, 1000 in the accounts of such stranded labourers.

Don't worry we'll send you more money if needed. We're standing with you. I request people's representatives to make a list of all such people&send it to Chief Minister's Office or Dist collector's office. We will send money as and when the list is sent to us: MP CM SS Chouhan https://t.co/yVuEJzeM1e - ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

2.00 pm: Lockdown guidelines India: Govt bans liquor sale

The Home Ministry in its guidelines for lockdown issued on Wednesday imposed an outright ban on the sale of tobacco, gutka and liquor during the curfew duration. The ministry has also made spitting a punishable offence and has asked the state governments and union territories to strictly follow the guidelines.

1.49 pm: Karnataka coronavirus news

Karnataka recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state's tally to 277. Out of these 17 cases, at least 9 are linked to the workers of a pharma company in Mysuru, the state government confirmed.

1.38 pm: Guidelines for lockdown: Home Ministry issues guidelines for containment zones and hotspots

The Home Ministry has announced a set of guidelines to be followed during the lockdown 2.0 for containment zones and hotspots across India. PM Modi in his address to the nation on Wednesday had said that the curbs will be eased for certain areas after April 20. The ministry however, said that there will be no relaxation of any guideline in the containment zones.

Read more here: Coronavirus in India: Home Ministry releases guidelines for containment zones and hotspots

1.26 pm: Gujarat CM corona test: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani goes into self-quarantine

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has gone self-isolation after he underwent testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The test results however are normal but CM Rupani has gone into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure. The chief minister underwent the COVID-19 test after he met Congress MLA Imran Khedawala who tested positive for the virus. Khedawala along with other Congress MLAs had gone to meet CM Rupani and other government members to discuss the issue of spike in novel coronavirus cases in certain parts of Ahmedabad.

1.16 pm: Lockdown guidelines: CII on PM Modi's lockdown extension announcement

Welcoming the Prime Minister's announcement of extension of lockdown till 3 May 2020, Mr Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, said, "The Covid-19 curve trajectory as of now required a fitting containment response and Prime Minister's decision for continuation of the lockdown is necessary to avert a larger humanitarian crisis. His attention to ensuring that harvesting of the rabi crop continues and to taking care of distressed persons is very appropriate." He further added, "Prime Minister has also provided a guidance on exit from the lockdown after 20 April which helps industry plan better. The extension gives the Government adequate preparation time to organise an orderly and safe restart of the economy as and when health conditions permit. Industry too can devise its strategies for commencing operations accordingly during this extension period".

1.06 pm: Bengaluru coronavirus news

A 69-year-old man from Chikkaballapura in Bengaluru died after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, PTI reported. With this, the total number of coronavirus deaths has risen to 110 in Karnataka.

12.58 pm: Meghalaya coronavirus news

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Wednesday that out of the 68 tests conducted so far, 6 have come out as positive. All those who are tested COVID-19 positive are family members and helpers of the first virus case.

Of the 68 tested so far, 6 have come out positive who are all family members & helpers of the first #COVID19 positive case. 6 other cases are being retested. All the rest of the cases are negative: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma pic.twitter.com/Ss1Wro9BFI - ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

12.47 pm: Guidelines for lockdown: Commerce ministry issues guidelines for industrial workers

Following the lockdown 2.0 guidelines issued by Home Ministry on Wednesday, the Commerce Ministry issued detailed standard operating procedures (SOP) for industrial workers. The small factories and industrial units under the SOP are allowed to operate in single shifts with single entry point for workers ensuring strict social distancing and avoid crowding. The ministry has also directed the employers to arrange separate stay or transport arrangement for workers while they go back home from the factories.

12.35 pm: Lockdown guidelines

Home Ministry allows industries operating in rural areas to run from April 30 but with strict social distancing rules.

12.25 pm: Lockdown guidelines India: Banks to stay open till direct benefit cash transfers conclude

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its new guidelines for COVID-19 lockdown issued on Wednesday said that bank branches well be permitted to function, as per the normal working hours till the direct benefit cash transfers are complete. The ministry added that banks, ATMs, IT vendors and cash management agencies would be permitted to function according to the list of select allowed activities from April 20. The guideline document further stated that the local administration would provide adequate security at bank branches and banking correspondents (BCs), law and order, maintain social distancing as well staggering of bank customers.

12.12 pm: Lockdown in Delhi: Gautam Gambhir sends 1,000 PPE kits to RML hospital

BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir said on Wednesday that he sent 1,000 PPE kits to RML hospital after hearing about 2 doctors testing positive for novel coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Heard about 2 doctors testing +ve at RML. I have sent 1000 PPE Kits there today! Delhi Health Min stated 1.40 Lakh kits have been ordered. I request @ArvindKejriwal to expedite their delivery. Our Corona warriors need us! Situation demands being proactive not reactive."

Heard about 2 doctors testing +ve at RML. I have sent 1000 PPE Kits there today! Delhi Health Min stated 1.40 Lakh kits have been ordered. I request @ArvindKejriwal to expedite their delivery. Our Corona warriors need us! Situation demands being proactive not reactive@BJP4Delhi pic.twitter.com/kC9s9r6RU8 - Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 15, 2020

12.02 pm: Lockdown in Delhi: Police books Markaz chief for culpable homicide not amounting to murder

Delhi Police on Wednesday booked Markaz Chief Maulana Saad and 17 others under culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The police has also issued look out circular (LOC) against 1,900 jamaat participants for flouting visa norms. Saad and 17 others have been issued notices to join the police investigation, with 11 of them not coming onboard for being in quarantine.

11.56 am: Lockdown in Maharashtra: Kamal Hassan on Mumbai protests

Actor Kamal Hassan took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that "All the balcony people take a long and hard look at the ground. First it was Delhi, now Mumbai. The migrant crisis is a time bomb that must be defused before it becomes a crisis bigger than Corona. Balcony government must keep their eyes on what's happening on the ground too."

All the balcony people take a long and hard look at the ground. First it was Delhi, now Mumbai. The migrant crisis is a time bomb that must be defused before it becomes a crisis bigger than Corona. Balcony government must keep their eyes on what's happening on the ground too. - Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 14, 2020

11.53 am: India lockdown news: Max Healthcare to check its entire 18000 workforce for COVID-19

Max Healthcare said on Wednesday that it will test its entire workforce of 18,000 people for novel coronavirus infection and admit patients at its facilities. "Max Healthcare intends to proactively test its entire Healthcare workforce of 18000 people and admitted patients at its facilities. In addition, going forward, Max healthcare intends to test all patients at admission itself. This process has now been made possible since relaxation of testing norms by ICMR to cover such individuals," the hospital said in a press release.

11.42 am: Coronavirus live updates: South Korea holds elections amid COVID-19 pandemic

South Korea's parliamentary election began on Friday. Voters wearing masks and gloves came out to vote. Separate polling stations were arranged for coronavirus patients, reports Reuters.

Early voting in South Korea's parliamentary election began on Friday with voters wearing masks and gloves, while separate polling stations were arranged for coronavirus patients https://t.co/CoxhXNi64E pic.twitter.com/y7Mo3oQovV - Reuters (@Reuters) April 10, 2020

11.37 am: Lockdown in Mumbai: Migrant crisis! Bandra police registers 3 FIRs

The first FIR registered by the police is against 800-1000 people who gathered at Bandra. Second FIR was against Vinay Dubey who allegedly incited migrant workers to start walking towards their native places. The third FIR was registered against ABP Mazha Correspondent for running fake news that trains would be up and running. He was arrested from Osmanabad, and is being brought to Mumbai.

11.26 am: Lockdown guidelines India: Govt allows MGNREGA works from April 20

The Home Ministry in its guidelines for lockdown issued on Wednesday said that although MGNREGA works will be permitted from April 20, but only under the condition that there is a strict enforcement of social distancing and people wear face masks.

11.17 am: Home Ministry guidelines: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asks govt to bring back Indian workers stranded in Middle East

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the government to facilitate flights to bring back Indian workers stranded in the Middle East. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "The Covid19 crisis and shutting of businesses in the Middle East have left thousands of Indian workers in deep distress and desperate to return home."

The #Covid19 crisis & shutting of businesses in the Middle East have left thousands of Indian workers in deep distress & desperate to return home. The Govt must organise flights to bring home our brothers & sisters most in need of assistance, with quarantine plans in place. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 15, 2020

11.06 am: MHA guidelines: All public activities prohibited

The Home Ministry in its guidelines issued on Wednesday following the announcement of lockdown 2.0 by PM Modi said that all public services such inter-state, inter-district movement of people, bus, metro services continue to remain barred till May 3. Domestic, international air travel, train services, educational institutions, coaching centres will continue to be shut. The ministry added that public places such as cinema halls, malls, bars, shopping complexes, swimming pools, gyms, sports complexes will also be closed till May 3. All social, religious, sports, political functions, religious places and places of worship will be shut for public till May 3, the ministry said.

10.57 am: Lockdown guidelines: People facing emergency permitted to move: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its guidelines for lockdown issued on Wednesday said that those facing emergency will be permitted to step out of their homes. The emergency situation can be medical, veterinary care and for buying essential items.

10.49 am: Lockdown guidelines India: What's open

Essential goods supply

courier services

IT and IT-enabled services

Print and electronic media

E-commerce companies

construction activities

Government offices

Hospitals, nursing homes, clinics

Pharmacies, dispenseries, medicine shops

Veterinary hospitals, pathology labs, sale and supply of vaccine, medicine

Manufacturing units of drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical oxygen

Agricultural and related activities

Fisheries

plantations

Animal husbandry

financial sector including bank branches and ATMs

Social sector

MNREGA activities

Movement of goods/cargo- inter and intra state

10.35 am: Guidelines for lockdown: What's shut

Agricultural activities Health services Domestic air and rail travel Public transport Metro rail services Taxis and serives of cab agregators Interstate, inter-district travel by individuals Educaitonand training institutes Hospitality services Cinena hall, malls gym nshopping complesex Religious places not more than 20 people allowed for funerals

10.20 am: Lockdown guidelines: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to check the latest number of state-wise coronavirus cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

10.14 am: Lockdown in Mumbai: 5 fresh coronavirus cases in Dharavi

5 more people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Dharavi on Wednesday, taking the total number of virus cases in Mumbai's slum to 60. The new cases include 3 males and 2 females all from the Mukund locality of Dharavi. Meanwhile, the contract tracing of high-risk contacts of these news patients is underway, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

10.00 am: Rajasthan coronavirus news

Around 29 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Wednesday including 15 in Jaipur, 7 in Jodhpur and 7 in Kota.

29 #Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan today so far - 15 in Jaipur, 7 in Jodhpur and 7 in Kota. Total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 1034: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/DZq2kkbqIu - ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

9.47 am: India lockdown: Home Ministry released guidelines for lockdown 2.0

The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued guidelines for lockdown 2.0 allowing certain sectors to function from April 20 in order to ease public hardship in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. While, the air, rail and inter-state travel remains suspended, the government has allowed agricultural activties, health services and industries operating in rural area are also permitted. Meanwhile, limited consutrction actigtives are allowed. lomited activites sot be opened from April 20. The ministry added that the states shall not dilute Centre's guidelines.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues National Directives for #COVID19 management. Wearing of face cover is compulsory in all public places, workplaces. Spitting in public places shall be punishable with fine. pic.twitter.com/14Y7zq9vqp - ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

9.39 am: Lockdown 2.0 in Mumbai: Police registers FIR against 1,000 workers for violating lockdown rules

Mumbai Police has registered FIR against around 1,000 migrant labourers who gathered near Bandra railway station on Tuesday defying the coronavirus lockdown rules and causing public health scare.

Read more here: Mumbai migrant crisis: Police register FIR against 1,000 workers over lockdown violation

9.28 am: Coronavirus global news: China reports decline in new confirmed COVID-19 cases

China recorded fewer novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday with 46 fresh COVID-19 positive cases as against 89 a day earlier. Out of these new virus cases, 36 include travellers arriving in China from abroad, as compared to 86 a day earlier. Meanwhile, the 10 remaining new cases are locally contracted infections.

9.15 am: Lockdown 2.0 in Maharashtra: 10 staffers at a Mumbai hospital test COVID-19 positive

10 staffers at a Mumbai hospital tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday and were all quarantined after 3 patients admitted to the hospital were confirmed for the infection. Total 35 staff members of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 till now.

9.09 am: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus news

121 fresh COVID-19 cases surfaced in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total tally in the city to 548.

9.00 am: Coronavirus updates: US reports over 2,000 deaths in 24 hours

The United States reported a record 2,228 deaths on Tuesday, a single-day record, to jump to the total toll of 28,200, according to a Reuters tally. The country also touched a second-milestone on Tuesday with around 6,00,000 reported COVID-19 cases. This is 3 times more than any other nation. The previous single-day record in the US was last set on Friday at 2,069.

8.45 am: Coronavirus cases in India: Confirmed COVID-19 cases past 11,000-mark: Health Ministry

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India stand at 11,439 including active COVID-19 cases at 9,756, and death toll climbing to 377, according to latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

8.30 am: Lockdown in Maharashtra: Migrant-crisis hits India; chaos in Bandra, Surat

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Tuesday to extend the lockdown by 19 days till May 3, a large number of migrant workers poured out on roads across states hoping to get back home. Thousands of migrant labourers came out in scores to bus stops and train stations wanting to get back to their hometowns and villages. Huge crowds gathered in Mumbai's Bandra, Thane's Mumbra, Hyderabad in Telangana and Gujarat's Surat and Ahmedabad as daily wager tried to leave for their homes. As per the sources, a social media rumour misled the migrant workers in Mumbai that trains were available to cress state borders. Meanwhile, others in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad had poured out, wanting to walk back home even if it meant covering a distance of around 1,500 kilometres on foot.

8.15 am: Coronavirus news: Donald Trump halts WHO funding

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday night that he is stopping funding of the World Health organisation (WHO) criticising its response to coronavirus pandemic. He said that the organisation failed to do enough to stem the virus from spreading when it first surfaced in China. "With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America's generosity has been put to the best use possible," he said at the briefing adding that the "WHO failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable". He further said that he US would assess the WHO's actions to stop the coronavirus spread before taking any decision on resuming aid to it.

8.00 am: India lockdown: Check BusinessToday.In COVID-19 tracker for state-wise numbers

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

{mosimage}