India's three-year annualised per-capita growth rate currently stands at 6.3%, compared with China's 5.3%, according to his analysis of World Bank data.

“At 6% per-capita growth, living standards double every twelve years. Another decade and a half of this and India is a $20,000-per-capita middle-income country, looking more like today’s Brazil or Mexico than the India of Mother Theresa,” Tabarrok said.

How does economic growth compound?

The doubling of real GDP per capita can be explained through the Rule of 72, a mathematical approximation commonly used in economics and finance. Dividing 72 by an annual growth rate of 6% gives approximately 12 years.

If India maintains this growth rate, its GDP per capita could rise from $10,039 in 2025 to approximately $20,200 by 2037 and $24,100 by 2040 in constant PPP terms.

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However, GDP per capita represents average economic output per person rather than actual household earnings. Individual income growth would depend on employment opportunities, wage increases, productivity and income distribution.

India's projected GDP per capita at 6% annual growth

Year GDP per capita (PPP) Growth over 2025 2025 (base year) $10,039 — 2030 $13,434 33.8% 2035 $17,978 79.1% 2037 $20,200 101.2% 2040 $24,059 139.7% 2045 $32,196 220.7% 2050 $43,086 329.2%

India against major global economies

Country GDP per capita, PPP (2025) Advertisement United States $76,931 Russia $42,358 China $25,067 Brazil $20,025 Indonesia $15,091 India $10,039 Bangladesh $8,677 Nigeria $8,145 Pakistan $5,617 Ethiopia $3,095

What could this mean for household spending?

Rising incomes could enable more households to move beyond essential expenditure on food, clothing and utilities towards discretionary spending.

Demand for automobiles, consumer electronics, premium healthcare, private education, tourism and entertainment could expand as purchasing power improves.

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A larger middle class could also accelerate demand for residential housing, home improvement, mortgages and organised retail, creating opportunities across consumer-facing industries.

Implications for savings and investments

Higher disposable incomes could strengthen household savings and increase participation in financial markets.

Mutual funds, insurance products, pension schemes and retirement-oriented investments could benefit from greater financial participation. Rising household wealth could also encourage diversification beyond traditional savings instruments such as fixed deposits and gold.

How different growth rates could affect India's prosperity

Annual per-capita growth Years to double GDP per capita Advertisement Projected GDP per capita in 2040 3% 23.4 years $15,641 4% 17.7 years $18,080 5% 14.2 years $20,871 6% 11.9 years $24,059 7% 10.2 years $27,697 8% 9.0 years $31,821

However, higher consumption, household indebtedness and rising living costs could limit the extent to which economic growth translates into financial security.

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What could derail India's growth trajectory?

Sustaining 6% real per-capita growth over an extended period would require consistent productivity improvements, employment generation, infrastructure investment and structural reforms.

“India still has enormous work ahead—it needs freer labor and land markets, cleaner air, faster courts and more state capacity,” Tabarrok said.

He said the challenge for India will be ensuring that economic expansion translates into broad-based income growth, affordable housing, accessible healthcare and stronger household balance sheets. Sustained growth could transform the country's consumer economy, but equitable distribution will determine how widely those benefits are shared.