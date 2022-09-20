Delhi’s air quality dips; Anand Vihar AQI moves to ‘severe’ category

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) has deteriorated over the last few days. Delhi’s AQI slipped into a severe category on Tuesday. Delhi air was hazy on Monday, following which on Tuesday it slipped to severe category with the AQI of Anand Vihar touching 418.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board bulletin on air quality, AQI of Shadipur was at 213, while most areas in the city had an AQI of over 100. Vivek Vihar had an AQI of 162, while Wazirpur reported 166, and Bawana had 165. Mundka had an AQI of 199, and Okhla Phase 2 158.

A deteriorated AQI can impact the health of healthy people and seriously impact the health of those with existing diseases. Prolonged exposure can cause discomfort in breathing, lung problems, asthma and heart diseases.

Every year, before and in winter, Delhi’s AQI levels dip for a mix of different factors from stubble burning to firecrackers used during the festival period, along with the existing levels of air pollution. In an attempt to reduce pollution, the Delhi government announced a ban on storage, sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted, “Seeing the severe pollution levels in the national capital for the last three years during Diwali, a complete ban is being imposed on storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in Delhi this time, just like last year.”

An action plan to implement the ban will be laid out, said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai in a statement. “To save the people of Delhi from the danger of pollution, like last year, this time also, there is a complete ban on the production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers, so that people's lives can be saved,” he said.

Also read: 'Rear seat belt mandatory': Delhi traffic police's message is loud and clear