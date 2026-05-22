Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for today due to an official event at Rajghat’s Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, where several dignitaries are expected to attend. Traffic diversions and restrictions may be in place in parts of central Delhi between 10 am and 11:30 am.

People travelling to airports and railway stations have been advised to leave early and plan their routes in advance.

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Traffic diversion points

According to the advisory, traffic may be diverted on a need basis from several key intersections around Rajghat and central Delhi. The diversion points include:

ITO Chowk

Delhi Gate

Guru Nanak Chowk

Shantivan Chowk

Rajghat DTC Depot

IP Flyover

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Roads that may face restrictions

Delhi Traffic Police said traffic restrictions, diversions and regulations may be imposed on the following roads and nearby stretches depending on the traffic situation and movement of dignitaries:

ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate on BSZ Marg

Shanti Van Chowk till IP Flyover

Asaf Ali Road from Delhi Gate to N.S. Marg

Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg

Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover

Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road By-Pass

Commuters advised to leave early

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The advisory specifically asks commuters travelling towards airports and railway stations to keep extra travel time in hand due to possible congestion and diversions.

Motorists have also been requested to remain patient, follow traffic regulations and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed at key intersections.

Park only in authorised areas

Delhi Traffic Police has advised people to avoid roadside parking and use only designated parking areas to prevent additional congestion near the venue and surrounding roads.

Commuters have also been encouraged to check live traffic updates through Delhi Traffic Police’s social media platforms and official channels before stepping out.

How to avoid delays

Authorities and traffic experts have recommended using alternate routes and avoiding the Rajghat and ITO areas during peak restriction hours.

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Using navigation apps for real-time traffic updates may also help commuters avoid heavily congested stretches.

Delhi Traffic Police helpline

For traffic-related assistance and updates, commuters can contact Delhi Traffic Police through:

Helpline Number: 1095

WhatsApp: +91-8750871493

The advisory comes as Delhi continues to witness increased traffic management measures during high-profile official events and VIP movement across the city.