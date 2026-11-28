The affected projects range from developments on small 4-5-cottah plots and renovation proposals to bungalow redevelopment and large residential and commercial projects. Key locations include Salt Lake, Rajarhat, Gopalpur, Mahishbathan, VIP Road and adjoining areas.

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A developer with a significant presence in the region told The Times of India that the delay had affected allotted plots and fringe areas of New Town, including locations along routes 91 and 211 near the ITC Infotech area. Projects in adjoining panchayat areas that require NKDA's technical assessment have also been held up.

“The paralysis has hit one of the fastest urbanising belts near Kolkata,” the developer said, highlighting the scale of disruption across the region.

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Construction activity, jobs face impact

The prolonged delay has affected more than developers. Construction workers, contractors, building material suppliers, consultants and other businesses dependent on real estate activity are also facing difficulties.

Industry representatives said several projects awaiting approvals before financial closure, marketing or construction mobilisation have been unable to move forward. The uncertainty is also increasing concerns about cost escalation and contractual disputes.

The delay could have implications for civic revenue as well. Approval fees, development charges, Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections and other payments linked to construction activity have slowed while project files remain pending.

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Developers have warned that prolonged uncertainty over building sanctions, revised approvals and completion certificates could undermine investor confidence in the Salt Lake-New Town-Rajarhat belt, which has emerged as a major urban expansion zone around Kolkata.

Kolkata civic clearances resume

The stalled approval process has continued even as the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) recently resumed clearances. Its Municipal Building Committee approved 15 projects, according to the report.

Industry representatives have called for clarity on the approval mechanism and the resumption of regular processing across BMC, NKDA and NDITA to prevent further delays and additional costs.