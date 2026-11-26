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Netherlands work visa fees to rise in 2027

Under the revised fee structure, applications for highly skilled migrant permits, EU Blue Cards and intra-company transfers will cost €438 (₹44,226 INR) from January 2027, compared with the existing €423. This represents an increase of €15, or approximately 3.5%.

The revised charges will also apply to several other work-related categories, including regular paid employment, self-employment, start-up permits and certain trainee and exchange-related applications.

The fee for many family and dependent residence permits will rise from €254 to €263. Applications for permanent residence permits will also increase from €254 to €263.

Meanwhile, the fee for recognised sponsorship applications submitted by employers will increase from €5,080 to €5,263. Smaller businesses with no more than 50 employees will see the corresponding fee rise from €2,539 to €2,630.

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What the fee hike means for Indian applicants

The changes are relevant for Indian professionals considering employment opportunities in the Netherlands, particularly in technology, engineering, finance, research and other skilled occupations.

Employers recruiting international talent may also need to account for the revised charges when planning relocation budgets and sponsoring foreign employees. Applicants moving with spouses or other eligible family members could face higher overall expenses because multiple residence permit applications may be required.

However, the revised fees are government application charges and do not represent the total cost of relocating. Applicants may also need to budget for document preparation, travel, accommodation and other administrative expenses, depending on their circumstances.

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When will the new fees apply?

The new fee structure will take effect on January 1, 2027. Applicants planning to relocate should check the applicable charges and eligibility requirements through the official IND website before submitting their applications.

The Netherlands adjusts immigration application fees annually, meaning the changes reflect a routine revision of administrative costs rather than a blanket restriction on foreign workers.

For prospective Indian migrants, understanding the updated charges in advance will help with financial planning and discussions with prospective employers about relocation and sponsorship costs.