US revokes over 300,000 visas under Trump: What foreign students, workers & travellers need to know

The State Department said on Tuesday that more than 300,000 US visas had been revoked since Trump returned to office.

The number has risen quickly. In an update issued on August 10, the department had said that more than 175,000 visas had been revoked since the start of Trump's current term.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said on X that the Trump administration had "revoked more visas at a faster pace than any administration in history."

With over 300,000 revocations, the Trump administration has revoked more visas at a faster pace than any administration in history. Let the message be clear: we have zero tolerance for foreigners here on visas who break the law, commit fraud, or undermine our national security. We are taking, and will continue to take, action to keep our borders, and our nation, secure. https://t.co/DrnIYI8ti4 — Tommy Pigott (@statedeptspox) October 20, 2026

Pigott said the administration had "zero tolerance for foreigners here on visas who break the law, commit fraud, or undermine our national security."

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Why are visas being revoked

The visa revocations have included cases involving allegations of breaking the law, fraud and national security concerns.

Some of the cases that have drawn criticism from rights groups involve foreign nationals who took part in pro-Palestinian protests against Israel's attacks on Gaza.

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The administration has also revoked visas of some foreigners over their social media comments about the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

Along with visa revocations, the Trump administration has tightened social media screening for immigrants and people applying for visas.

Rights groups raise concerns

The Trump administration says its immigration crackdown is aimed at improving domestic security.

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Rights advocates, however, say the crackdown has raised concerns over due process and free speech. They have also warned that it has created an unsafe environment, particularly for ethnic minorities, who have raised concerns about racial profiling.

Rights groups have also accused the government of using national security reasons to target critics. They have pointed to cases involving fraud as part of broader action against immigrant communities, including the Somali American community in Minnesota.

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Legal immigration also affected

Trump campaigned in 2024 on a promise to stop illegal immigration. But his administration has also made legal immigration more difficult.

For example, the government has imposed expensive fees for certain work visas.

The latest visa figures show the scale of the immigration crackdown under Trump's second term, which has extended beyond illegal immigration to people who are in the US on visas or are seeking to enter the country.