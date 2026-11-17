The announcement is expected to benefit approximately 8.5 lakh Odisha government employees and pensioners, officials said.

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Odisha DA hike: What government employees need to know

With the latest revision, the DA rate for Odisha government employees has increased from 60 per cent to 63 per cent of their basic pay. Dearness Allowance is provided to government employees to help offset the impact of inflation on their purchasing power.

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Since the revised rate will apply from July 1, employees will also be eligible for arrears covering the period between July and October, subject to the applicable salary and payment rules. The enhanced DA will be reflected in the November salary, according to the official announcement.

The decision comes as state governments continue to revise allowances for their employees to provide financial relief amid changing living costs.

Pensioners to receive higher Dearness Relief

The Odisha government has also announced a 3 per cent increase in Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners. Like DA for serving employees, DR is intended to help pensioners manage the impact of inflation on their household expenses.

The latest revision will extend the benefit to eligible pensioners across the state, taking the overall number of beneficiaries to around 8.5 lakh, according to officials.

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Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief are periodically revised by governments to account for changes in the cost of living. While DA applies to serving government employees, DR is paid to pensioners.

Other states have also announced DA hikes

Odisha's announcement follows similar revisions by several other state governments. Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh had also announced increases in Dearness Allowance to 63 per cent, according to an earlier Business Today report published on November 7.

Such revisions are closely watched by government employees and pensioners as they directly influence monthly payouts and, in cases of retrospective implementation, can result in additional payments through arrears.