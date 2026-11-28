For high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and family offices, the growing maturity of the market offers greater investment opportunities but also makes investment selection increasingly complex.

According to Chirag Mehta, Founder of Arbour, an alternative investment firm focused on real estate private credit, investors should ask three critical questions before committing their capital.

1. What actually secures your capital?

While private credit funds may offer attractive returns backed by collateral, investors should examine the mechanisms through which their capital is protected.

“Look past the collateral value to control of cash flows. Escrowed collections, clear covenants, seniority in the capital stack, and a realistic exit route matter more than the security cover quoted in a presentation,” Mehta said.

Escrow arrangements can provide greater oversight of cash flows, while loan covenants establish financial and operational conditions that borrowers must meet. Seniority in the capital structure determines repayment priority if a borrower faces financial distress.

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2. How does the fund manager monitor investments?

Evaluating a fund manager's underwriting capabilities is only one part of the due diligence process. Continuous monitoring of underlying investments is equally important.

“Underwriting is a moment; a loan lives for years. Ask what is tracked every month, not every quarter: sales against plan, cost against certified progress, approvals and collections,” Mehta said.

Investors should also examine how fund managers have handled distressed investments, repayment delays and recovery challenges.

“A track record that has never been tested isn't yet a track record,” he added.

3. Does private credit fit your portfolio?

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Private credit investments are inherently illiquid, with capital typically committed for several years through closed-ended structures. Under SEBI's Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) framework, the standard minimum investment requirement is ₹1 crore.

Investors must assess their liquidity requirements, investment horizons and existing exposure to sectors such as real estate before committing substantial capital.

“Size the allocation so you never need the money early, and watch concentration, especially while real estate dominates deal flow,” Mehta said.

For HNIs and family offices, private credit can offer portfolio diversification, but disciplined asset allocation remains essential. Rather than chasing headline returns, investors should prioritise credit quality, repayment visibility, fund manager capabilities and capital recovery mechanisms.

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