Why do corporate bond prices fall?

Bond prices generally share an inverse relationship with interest rates. When interest rates rise, existing bonds offering lower coupon rates become relatively less attractive, resulting in declining market valuations.

Corporate bond prices are also influenced by the financial health of issuers, economic conditions and credit spreads — the additional yield investors demand over comparable government securities.

Widening credit spreads can reduce corporate bond valuations even when benchmark interest rates remain unchanged.

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How market conditions affect corporate bonds and futures

Market condition Corporate bond prices Short futures position Interest rates rise Generally fall Potential gains Interest rates decline Generally rise Potential losses Credit spreads widen Generally fall Potential gains Credit spreads narrow Generally rise Potential losses Market liquidity deteriorates May fall Potential gains, subject to liquidity

How could bond futures protect portfolios?

Corporate bond index futures derive their value from an underlying index comprising corporate bonds. Investors anticipating a decline in bond prices could potentially take short positions in these futures contracts to offset losses in their existing portfolios.

For instance, consider an investor holding a corporate bond portfolio worth Rs 10 lakh. If bond valuations decline by 5%, the portfolio's market value would fall by Rs 50,000.

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Assuming an equivalent futures exposure and identical price movements, gains from a short futures position could potentially offset this loss, excluding transaction costs.

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How corporate bond index futures could protect a Rs 10 lakh portfolio

Particulars Without hedging With futures hedging Initial bond portfolio value Rs 10,00,000 Rs 10,00,000 Short futures exposure Nil Rs 10,00,000 Decline in bond prices 5% 5% Loss on bond portfolio Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 Gains from futures position Nil Rs 50,000 Net portfolio loss Rs 50,000 Nil Effective portfolio value Rs 9,50,000 Rs 10,00,000

However, actual hedging effectiveness would depend on contract specifications, portfolio composition and the correlation between the underlying index and individual bond holdings.

Who could benefit?

Institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds and debt fund managers could potentially use these instruments, subject to applicable regulatory permissions, to manage fixed-income portfolio volatility.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE, said: “The introduction of Corporate Bond Index Futures would be another important step in this direction, helping bridge the gap between the growing underlying bond market and the availability of efficient exchange-traded investment and risk-management instruments.”

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What are the limitations?

Corporate bond futures cannot eliminate all investment risks. Differences between portfolio holdings and the underlying index could result in imperfect hedging. Moreover, futures contracts may involve leverage, margin requirements, liquidity risks and mark-to-market losses.

If bond prices rise instead of falling, investors holding short futures positions could incur losses on their derivative trades, offsetting gains in their underlying portfolios.

NSE has yet to announce contract specifications, margin requirements, investor eligibility and the trading commencement date.

For retail investors, understanding these instruments will be essential before participation. Unlike traditional fixed-income investments, bond futures are primarily risk-management and trading instruments rather than products designed to generate regular interest income.

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