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Experion Developers plans Rs 10,000 crore realty push, bets big on Delhi-NCR

Experion Developers plans Rs 10,000 crore realty push, bets big on Delhi-NCR

The real estate arm of Singapore-based AT Capital Group has invested around ₹4,740 crore in India since 2006 and plans to invest another ₹10,000 crore over the next five to seven years, focusing on premium and luxury housing

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Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 7:54 PM IST
Experion Developers plans Rs 10,000 crore realty push, bets big on Delhi-NCRExperion’s recent launches have also drawn strong demand

Experion Developers, the real estate arm of Singapore-based AT Capital Group, plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore over the next five to seven years in premium and luxury housing in India, with most launches planned in Delhi-NCR.

The FDI-funded developer has invested about $500 million (Rs 4,740 crore) in India since starting operations in 2006.

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Experion has undertaken 12 projects across Gurugram, Noida, Lucknow and Amritsar, covering about 11 million sq ft of built-up area. Its portfolio spans plotted developments, villas, high-rise condominiums, commercial offices and organised retail, while another 13 million sq ft is under construction.

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The company is relying heavily on government land auctions to minimise title-related risks. “It becomes easier to deal with government agencies for land buying,” said B.K. Malagi, Vice Chairman of Experion Developers.

Over the past two to three years, Experion has acquired land parcels in prime locations, strengthening its launch pipeline, said Priyamvada Navet, Deputy CEO of Experion Developers.

“Most of the land that we buy is bought through government auctions, so customers don’t have to worry about litigation and title issues later,” Navet added.

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Delhi-NCR will remain Experion’s primary market, even as the developer continues to evaluate opportunities elsewhere.

Its existing portfolio is concentrated in the premium and luxury segments, with many homes priced above Rs 5 crore.

Over the past five years, Experion has delivered more than 3,000 homes and plots. In the 2025-26 financial year, the company recorded sales of Rs 3,700 crore, up from a booking value of Rs 2,200 crore in the previous year.

“AT Capital has provided stable, cycle-agnostic investment to the Indian real estate sector for almost two decades. Operating without the constraints of traditional lender timelines means we never have to accelerate a project artificially, allowing us to prioritise the end customer in everything we build,” Malagi said.

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Experion’s recent launches have also drawn strong demand. Its Saatori project in Sector 151 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway recorded sales of about Rs 1,800 crore, with around 400 units sold at launch, the company said.

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The developer is positioning wellness as a key differentiator in its upcoming projects. Its design specifications include fresh-air ventilation and filtration in ultra-luxury homes, treated water at the point of use, low-VOC finishes, acoustic detailing, daylight-oriented layouts, and landscaping that prioritises native plants and shaded walkways.

Outside India, AT Capital has invested about $1 billion in real estate across Europe, including commercial, residential and mixed-use developments in the Netherlands, France, Poland and Spain.

AT Capital’s India portfolio also includes Juniper Green Energy, a renewable energy independent power producer.

AT Capital is a Singapore-headquartered investment group founded by Arvind Tiku. It has interests in commodity trading, natural resources, renewable energy, real estate, hospitality, private credit and public markets.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar

Karan Dhar is Associate Editor at Business Today. He has over a decade of experience as a business journalist. He tracks mobility, retail, FMCG and other corporate developments.

Published on: Oct 22, 2026 6:25 PM IST
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