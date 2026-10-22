Experion Developers plans Rs 10,000 crore realty push, bets big on Delhi-NCR

Experion has undertaken 12 projects across Gurugram, Noida, Lucknow and Amritsar, covering about 11 million sq ft of built-up area. Its portfolio spans plotted developments, villas, high-rise condominiums, commercial offices and organised retail, while another 13 million sq ft is under construction.

READ THIS: 61% of Indian buyers eye rental income, capital gains from overseas property: Report

The company is relying heavily on government land auctions to minimise title-related risks. “It becomes easier to deal with government agencies for land buying,” said B.K. Malagi, Vice Chairman of Experion Developers.

Over the past two to three years, Experion has acquired land parcels in prime locations, strengthening its launch pipeline, said Priyamvada Navet, Deputy CEO of Experion Developers.

“Most of the land that we buy is bought through government auctions, so customers don’t have to worry about litigation and title issues later,” Navet added.

Advertisement

Delhi-NCR will remain Experion’s primary market, even as the developer continues to evaluate opportunities elsewhere.

Its existing portfolio is concentrated in the premium and luxury segments, with many homes priced above Rs 5 crore.

Over the past five years, Experion has delivered more than 3,000 homes and plots. In the 2025-26 financial year, the company recorded sales of Rs 3,700 crore, up from a booking value of Rs 2,200 crore in the previous year.

“AT Capital has provided stable, cycle-agnostic investment to the Indian real estate sector for almost two decades. Operating without the constraints of traditional lender timelines means we never have to accelerate a project artificially, allowing us to prioritise the end customer in everything we build,” Malagi said.

Advertisement

Experion’s recent launches have also drawn strong demand. Its Saatori project in Sector 151 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway recorded sales of about Rs 1,800 crore, with around 400 units sold at launch, the company said.

ALSO READ: Own a villa near Shimla? HoABL enters Himachal with ₹9.5 crore luxury villas near Shimla

The developer is positioning wellness as a key differentiator in its upcoming projects. Its design specifications include fresh-air ventilation and filtration in ultra-luxury homes, treated water at the point of use, low-VOC finishes, acoustic detailing, daylight-oriented layouts, and landscaping that prioritises native plants and shaded walkways.

Outside India, AT Capital has invested about $1 billion in real estate across Europe, including commercial, residential and mixed-use developments in the Netherlands, France, Poland and Spain.

AT Capital’s India portfolio also includes Juniper Green Energy, a renewable energy independent power producer.

AT Capital is a Singapore-headquartered investment group founded by Arvind Tiku. It has interests in commodity trading, natural resources, renewable energy, real estate, hospitality, private credit and public markets.