Once players find the bus, Samay Raina will offer special missions along with “fun surprise mini-acts". The event follows a sequential structure: players must complete one mission before advancing to the next, earning tokens along the way.

KRAFTON said players who finish the missions can unlock a “CRAZYY achievement", while the company has teased an additional surprise from Raina at the end of the experience.

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Cosmetics and Rewards

The collaboration will also introduce a range of themed cosmetic items. These include the Samay Raina Crazzy Set, a Crazzy Siren Emote, a special voice pack, Banana Man, a Puppet Skin, a party-popper backpack, a “crazzy” parachute, and a DP-28 gun skin.

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The company positioned the event as a daily reason for players to return to the battlegrounds, describing it as “one video a day, one mission a day.”

Update Rollout

The BGMI 4.7 update is scheduled to arrive on November 18, 2026, while the Samay Raina collaboration begins on December 9. KRAFTON said further details will be shared through BGMI’s official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

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A Growing Creator Push

The move reflects KRAFTON India’s continued use of Indian creators and entertainment personalities to deepen engagement with its player base. The company says BGMI has crossed 260 million downloads in India, and it has also invested in esports tournaments such as BGIS and BMPS to build the country’s competitive gaming ecosystem.

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For players, the event offers a mix of missions, rewards and creator-led content; for KRAFTON, it is another attempt to turn a seasonal update into a sustained community moment.