Ulefone Armor 10: This 5G smartphone has 5 cameras; check out specs, price, more

The world is gearing up for the introduction of the 5G network, with several 5G compatible smartphones already out in the market but all are quite expensive. However, there are some relatively cheap alternatives available too, and one of them is the Ulefone Armor 10 5G. Ulefone Armor 10 5G is the second cheapest 5G phone on the market right now, a Hindustan Times report said.

Ulefone Armor 10 5G is available at Banggood for $399.99 (approximately Rs 30,000). The phone will be available at this price till January 4. The $399.99 price tag is $70 lower than the actual sale price of the Ulefone Armor 10 5G, which is $469.99 (approx Rs 34,451).

Ulefone Armor 10 5G Specifications

Ulefone Armor 10 5G has five cameras on it, which together deliver almost 100 megapixels. The phone has a 6.67-inch 2400x1080px display screen. The Ulefone Armor 10 5G runs on a Mediatek Dimensity 800 system-on-chip, supported by 8G RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone is powered by a 5.8Ah battery with Type-C charging port and 15W fast charging.

The Ulefone Armor 10 5G has a rear quad camera setup. The primary lens is a 64MP sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The primary lens is supported with - 8MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro sensor with f/2.8 aperture and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera setup is capable of recording video in 4K at 30 FPS. The Ulefone Armor 10 5G has a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The device is made in China, hence it will take several days to reach the customers if bought online. There is a possibility that the shipment company won't be able to deliver the phone in India. So, those interested should carefully check before buying the phone. If it is deliverable in India, the additional tax would be levied on the phone either directly or through the courier service that'll deliver the phone.'

