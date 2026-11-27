Samsung Galaxy S26 FE design and display - Premium in hand, great for binge-watching

Thanks to its glass-and-metal construction, the Galaxy S26 FE feels like a proper flagship. The flat edges, glass back and redesigned camera island give it a clean, understated look. It also gets IP68 dust and water resistance and Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection.

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One thing I noticed, though, is that the protruding camera island makes the phone wobble when placed on a flat surface. It can get a little annoying when you're using the phone on a desk. I would also recommend getting a good protective case and camera lens protector to minimise the chances of scratches and accidental damage.

Moving to the display, the 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate is easily one of the things I enjoyed most about the phone. I watched Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Loki and Friends on the Galaxy S26 FE, and the viewing experience was genuinely good. Colours look rich, blacks are deep, and videos appear crisp. Whether you're watching a movie or catching up on your favourite series, the display makes for an enjoyable experience.

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The 120Hz refresh rate deserves a mention here, as scrolling through Instagram Reels and switching between apps also felt really smooth. However, I wasn't equally impressed when I stepped outdoors. The screen works perfectly well indoors, but under bright sunlight, I found myself wishing it was a little brighter.

So, if you spend a lot of time watching movies and web series on your phone, the Galaxy S26 FE won't disappoint. But if you frequently use your smartphone outdoors, the display could have been better.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE performance: Smooth gaming, but heating is a concern

Coming to performance, the Galaxy S26 FE runs on Samsung's Exynos 2500 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. On paper, this is a significant upgrade over its predecessor, and in everyday usage, the phone does feel quick and responsive.

I used the phone for everything from scrolling through Instagram Reels and switching between apps to watching movies and playing games. I also spent time playing BGMI and Call of Duty, and the good news is that both games ran smoothly. I did not encounter noticeable stutters that disrupted the gaming experience.

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However, there's a catch. The phone started heating up within approximately 30 minutes of gaming. Even with continued usage, the warmth became noticeable. This is something I would have liked Samsung to manage better, particularly considering the price of the device.

For regular users who mostly browse social media, chat, stream videos and occasionally play games, the performance should be more than sufficient. But if you are a heavy gamer or someone who puts the processor through demanding tasks for extended periods, the heating behaviour is worth considering.

The Exynos 2500 is certainly capable, but smooth performance alone does not make it a perfect flagship experience. Samsung still has some work to do when it comes to thermal management.

The best part is Samsung’s commitment to seven generations of Android OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. This gives buyers a reason to hold on to the phone for longer.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE cameras - Good daylight shots, but night photography has a catch

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The phone features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It also has a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

In daylight, the primary camera captures detailed photographs with vibrant colours and decent dynamic range. Samsung’s image processing gives pictures a punchy look, making them ready for social media without much editing. Portraits are another strong point, with good subject separation and pleasing background blur. Skin tones, however, can appear slightly brighter after processing.

Night photography is a little less consistent. The primary sensor manages to retain details in low-light scenes, but portrait mode tends to smooth skin textures more aggressively. This takes away some of the natural detail.

The dedicated 3x telephoto camera is useful when shooting distant subjects, although images can show some noise and lack the detail captured by the primary sensor. The selfie camera, meanwhile, delivers dependable results across different lighting conditions.

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Samsung has also added features such as Horizontal Lock for steadier video recording and AI-powered editing tools. The primary camera supports 8K video recording at 30fps.

The camera experience is dependable, but the hardware feels familiar. Samsung could have done more here.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE battery life - Decent for everyday use, but heavy users may want more

The Galaxy S26 FE packs a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. During my time with the phone, I used it for a mix of activities, including watching movies, series, scrolling through Instagram Reels, WhatsApp messaging, browsing and playing BGMI and Call of Duty.

With mobile data switched on and screen brightness kept at a medium level, the phone lasted around 7 to 8 hours with this mix of usage. That's not a bad result, considering I wasn't exactly going easy on it. However, I did expect a little more from the battery, especially when gaming and streaming videos for longer periods.

The 45W wired charging support is decent, but nothing particularly exciting in this price segment. The 15W wireless charging support is a welcome addition, though.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE verdict - A good phone, but an expensive Fan Edition

After spending time with the Galaxy S26 FE, I can say that Samsung has got quite a few things right. The phone looks and feels premium; the display is lovely for watching movies and web series, everyday performance is smooth, and One UI 9 brings plenty of useful features. I also liked having a dedicated 3x telephoto camera, while the lightweight design makes it comfortable to carry around.

But the experience isn't without its shortcomings. The phone heats up sooner than I would have liked while gaming, outdoor screen visibility could be better, and the battery life, although decent, may not be enough to impress heavy users. The camera setup also feels a little too familiar, and 45W charging isn't particularly exciting at this price.

And that's where the Galaxy S26 FE gets a little difficult to recommend. At Rs 79,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant, I expected Samsung to push things further. The Fan Edition series has always been about getting a near-flagship experience without spending as much as on a flagship. But with the S26 FE, I'm not entirely convinced that the balance between price and features is quite right.

If you're moving from an older Samsung phone and want a premium-looking device with a good display and a polished software experience, the S26 FE is worth considering. However, if gaming, battery life and camera improvements are high on your priority list, I'd suggest looking at other options as well. And if you're already using the Galaxy S25 FE, there's little here that would make me recommend an immediate upgrade.

Overall, I enjoyed using the Galaxy S26 FE, but I wouldn't rush to spend Rs 79,999 on it. It's a good, dependable smartphone, just not the kind of Fan Edition that makes you feel you've got a particularly great deal. At a lower price, it would be a much easier recommendation.