Google has a secret iOS app that will make switching to Android easier

Google is clever and how. Smartphone users have always found it difficult to switch from Android to iOS and vice versa. However, Google has now secretly launched an app that would make switching to Android from iOS easier. The app helps users in transferring their data from iPhone to Android phone. As per 9to5 Google, the app is called Switch to Android and it can function with a wire, which means you would not require any data cable to transfer data from iPhone to Android.

"The Switch to Android app from Google helps you quickly and securely move your most important data types photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events — to a brand new Android device without fussy cables.The app also walks you through other important steps to setting up your device, like turning off iMessage so you don't miss text messages from friends and family.The app will ask you for a series of permissions so that your iPhone's data can be moved to your Android devic,"the app description reads.



As per 9to5, the Switch to Android is an unlisted app and therefore if you search for it in the App Store, you will not find it. The app can be downloaded through a direct link but it is yet to make an appearance on the App Store. Google is yet to reveal when the app would be finally listed on the App Store so that people can download. We wonder what Apple has to say about Google's new app.